Parowan Medical Clinic is excited to welcome Braxton Goff, FNP, to their healthcare team.

With Braxton joining the clinic, Parowan Medical Clinic will have a provider available in the clinic five days a week, including Fridays, providing patients and families with greater access to healthcare.

“I’m excited to be joining the Parowan Medical Clinic to have the opportunity to serve our communities,” says Braxton.

Braxton completed his Family Nurse Practitioner program at Maryville University of St. Louis after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, he spent seven years working as an emergency room nurse at larger hospitals in American Fork, Salt Lake City, and Houston, Texas. That experience provided him with the opportunity to care for patients with a wide variety of medical needs and strengthened his passion for helping people during some of their most difficult moments.

His primary areas of practice are family medicine and emergency medicine. Braxton enjoys caring for patients of all ages and helping families navigate both unexpected illnesses and their ongoing healthcare needs. His goal is to provide compassionate, patient-centered care while building lasting relationships with the people he serves.

Outside of work, Braxton has been married for almost 11 years and has two amazing children. He enjoys spending time with his family in the mountains, with a passion for hunting, hiking, fishing, and snowboarding. He is thankful to be able to raise his family and practice medicine in our rural community.

Call to schedule an appointment: (435) 477-3344