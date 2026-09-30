The Iron County Tourism Office and the U.S. Forest Service recently joined representatives from the Zion Forever Project to celebrate the successful restoration and reopening of the historic Brian Head Overlook, welcoming visitors back to one of the area’s most beloved landmarks.

“The Brian Head Overlook is a special part of our community and an experience visitors remember long after they leave,” Maria Twitchell, Director, Visit Cedar City Brian Head Tourism Bureau. “We were proud to help fund the restoration of this historic landmark and ensure it remains a place where residents and visitors can connect with the incredible landscape of this region for generations to come.”

Towering at 11,000 feet in elevation and constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Overlook stands as a testament to both natural beauty and rugged craftsmanship. On clear days, the historic structure offers panoramic views that reach across state lines, from Utah’s wilderness, including the Markagunt Plateau, to Arizona’s Mount Trumbull and Navajo Mountain to Nevada’s Wheeler and Highland peaks.

“The Brian Head Overlook has stood on this landscape for nearly a century, and its restoration preserves an important piece of our shared history,” said Kevin Wright, Forest Supervisor, Dixie National Forest. “We’re grateful for the partners and volunteers who helped make this work possible and ensured that future generations can continue to experience this remarkable place.”

Over the years, harsh storms stripped away its roof, and a restoration effort was launched to rebuild and preserve the iconic structure. The project took nearly four years and required expert care to preserve its original character. Utilizing historically accurate materials and traditional techniques, HistoriCorps specialists and volunteers recreated the tower’s architectural detail, ensuring its authenticity and structural integrity continue for generations of adventurers to come.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate our first project in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service,” Natalie Britt, President/CEO Zion Forever Project. “This restoration reflects what is possible when public lands, community partners, and volunteers come together around a shared purpose, and we’re grateful to everyone who invested their time, resources, and support to preserve this special place.”