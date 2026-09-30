John Mead Dance Company (JMDC) is Cedar City’s first, home-grown professional, adult contemporary dance company. It was established in 2025 with the mission of providing a professional pathway for aspiring, adult dancers in the local community.

Mr. Mead, the Artistic Director, is an internationally recognized choreographer with a long history of accomplishment in the field of dance, having directed his own dance companies for many years in both New York City and Singapore. Mr. Mead and his wife Mei Chian Lim, (who will be featured dancing in the performance), moved to Cedar City three years ago and wish to bring value to the Cedar City community through professional, adult dance.

The concert will open with a repertory piece titled “Cumulus”, a gentle, ethereal dance to Henryk Gorecki’s composition of Polish folk songs, which Mr. Mead originally created for his company in 1998, when it was based in New York City.

Second in the program is the 37-minute premiere of Catulli. Mr. Mead’s new ensemble offering is a choreographic engagement with composer Carl Orff’s rhythmically complex, choral work, Catulli Carmina. This piece is the second “scenic cantata” of Orff’s masterpiece, Trionfi which is a trilogy composed of his famous Carmina Burana, followed by Catulli Carmina and Trionfo di Afrodite. Having choreographed the entire Carmina Burana for his company in Singapore in 2006, Catulli Carmina’s magical, irresistible rhythms inspired Mr. Mead to once again delve into Orff’s unique musical world to create this new choreographic work for his Cedar City dance company. It is a high energy, impassioned, choreographic journey, accessible to audience members of all ages.

The company performers are talented, aspiring professional, adult dancers from the local area. Performing will be, Mei Chian Lim (Co-Director of the company), Carolina Flores, Astrid Howard, Jyllian Lynn, and Ying Wang.

Mr. Mead and the dancers of JMDC cordially invite you to attend our premiere performance of Catulli, by Cedar City’s own professional, contemporary dance company!

Performances are October 9th and 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City. Early Bird tickets, if purchased on or before October 7th, are $10 for students. Regular ticket prices are $15 for students and seniors and $25 for regular audience members. Tickets are available online at the Heritage ticket office or at the door.

If you would like more information, or would like to audition for the company as a dancer, please contact us through our website at: www.johnmeaddanceco.com or email us at [email protected]

John Mead Dance Company (JMDC) 2 min read By John Mead, John Mead Dance Company Exciting news! On October 9th and 10th, at 7:30PM, at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City, the John Mead Dance Company (JMDC) will present its 3rd season this year with a premiere performance of Catulli, inspired by composer Carl Orff’s rhythmic masterpiece, Catulli Carmina. Enjoy the thrill of experiencing the company’s energetic performance of original choreography by internationally recognized choreographer, John Mead. Catulli is sure to become an audience favorite. John Mead Dance Company (JMDC) is Cedar City’s first, home-grown professional, adult contemporary dance company. It was established in 2025 with the mission of providing a professional pathway for aspiring, adult dancers in the local community. Mr. Mead, the Artistic Director, is an internationally recognized choreographer with a long history of accomplishment in the field of dance, having directed his own dance companies for many years in both New York City and Singapore. Mr. Mead and his wife Mei Chian Lim, (who will be featured dancing in the performance), moved to Cedar City three years ago and wish to bring value to the Cedar City community through professional, adult dance. The concert will open with a repertory piece titled “Cumulus”, a gentle, ethereal dance to Henryk Gorecki’s composition of Polish folk songs, which Mr. Mead originally created for his company in 1998, when it was based in New York City. Second in the program is the 37-minute premiere of Catulli. Mr. Mead’s new ensemble offering is a choreographic engagement with composer Carl Orff’s rhythmically complex, choral work, Catulli Carmina. This piece is the second “scenic cantata” of Orff’s masterpiece, Trionfi which is a trilogy composed of his famous Carmina Burana, followed by Catulli Carmina and Trionfo di Afrodite. Having choreographed the entire Carmina Burana for his company in Singapore in 2006, Catulli Carmina’s magical, irresistible rhythms inspired Mr. Mead to once again delve into Orff’s unique musical world to create this new choreographic work for his Cedar City dance company. It is a high energy, impassioned, choreographic journey, accessible to audience members of all ages. The company performers are talented, aspiring professional, adult dancers from the local area. Performing will be, Mei Chian Lim (Co-Director of the company), Carolina Flores, Astrid Howard, Jyllian Lynn, and Ying Wang. Mr. Mead and the dancers of JMDC cordially invite you to attend our premiere performance of Catulli, by Cedar City’s own professional, contemporary dance company! Performances are October 9th and 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City. Early Bird tickets, if purchased on or before October 7th, are $10 for students. Regular ticket prices are $15 for students and seniors and $25 for regular audience members. Tickets are available online at the Heritage ticket office or at the door. If you would like more information, or would like to audition for the company as a dancer, please contact us through our website at: www.johnmeaddanceco.com or email us at [email protected] Share









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