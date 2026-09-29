What: Bank of Utah Championship

Where: Black Desert Resort (7,421 yards, par 71), Ivins.

When: Thursday through Sunday.

Defending champion: Michael Brennan. Brennan won for the first time on the PGA Tour at Black Desert, carding rounds of 64 and 66 over the weekend to finish with a four-shot win over Rico Hoey.

In the 2026 season, Brennan won his second title at the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 9, moving up from 105th into the top 50 in points and qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Wake Forest grad is the highest-ranked player in the 120-man field at No. 33.

Total purse: $6 million, with the winner earning $1.08 million and 500 FedEx Cup points. Also included is a two-year PGA Tour exemption along with invitations to The PLAYERS Championship and PGA Championship.

Other notables in the field: 2024 Black Desert champion Matt McCarty, Tony Finau, Zac Blair, Billy Horschel (2014 FedEx Cup champion), Jackson Koivun (3M Open winner and President’s Cup player along with Christian Bezuidenhout and Nick Taylor).

Players will play the first two rounds in threesomes from the 1st and 10th tees starting at 7:35 am each day.

How to watch/listen: Golf Channel, 3-6 pm Thursday-Sunday; SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio (channel 92), Noon-6 pm Thursday-Friday, 1-6 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Web site: pgatour.com.