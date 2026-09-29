CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University officially opened the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Music Center on Thursday, Sept. 24, marking a transformative milestone for its growing music program. Located at the corner of 300 West and University Boulevard, the 51,250-square-foot building bridges campus history with modern, world-class design.

The center features the 510-seat Okerlund Concert Hall (named for Ann O. Leavitt) – the program’s first on-campus venue specifically engineered for large ensemble acoustics – alongside the Gail and Jane Bradshaw Family Recital Hall, dedicated rehearsal spaces, specialized percussion and piano labs, and a commercial music and music technology suite.

“This building gives them room to grow and room to imagine what comes next,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “And that is what I find most exciting. We are building for a future we cannot fully see.”

Benson highlighted the institution’s momentum, noting that while SUU’s previous music facility was built nearly six decades ago for 60 majors and two programs, today SUU educates more than five times as many music students across 11 nationally accredited programs.

Michael T. Schmidt, Dean of the SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts, reflected on a 1932 campus yearbook quote from former faculty member Roy L. Halversen: “The philosophy of the music department has been, and still is, to produce the greatest works of music, and to provide opportunities for students and community members to combine efforts in such productions.” Schmidt noted that nine decades later, the new center brings that enduring vision into the modern era.

Architecturally inspired by the rhythms of music and the surrounding red rock landscape of Cedar Breaks, the facility was brought to life by Method Studio and Layton Construction, requiring roughly 175,000 labor hours.

“Hands down, this is the best concert hall that we have here in the state of Utah,” said Brian McBeth, Vice President of Layton Construction. “Every detail was designed to enhance the music, showcase the performers, and create an unforgettable experience for every person in the audience. None of this would have been possible without our talented trade partners.”

The project integrates deep local history, incorporating a long-standing landmark tree at the east entrance and a historic stained-glass window from the former 2nd/8th Ward meetinghouse at the west entrance.

“For nearly 60 years, SUU music students and faculty have accomplished incredible things, earning state, regional and national recognition in both performance and music education,” said Lisa Eccles of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation. “And I would add, enriching the community in so many artistic and creative ways. This state-of-the-art building will give ample space to study, rehearse, and perform. This will benefit the campus and community for generations to come, especially for a school so dedicated to the arts.”

For more details on the Eccles Music Center facilities, visit Department of Music Facilities – SUU.