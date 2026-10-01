Edmond Eddie Benally was booked into the Beaver County Jail for investigation of murder, carrying a weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.

According to a police booking affidavit cited by KSL, witnesses said Benally and the victim had argued while drinking the previous evening, which police responded to, and the men separated. A gunshot was heard early Wednesday but was not reported at the time.

Investigators later found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Benally denied knowing about the death and said he could not remember much of the evening, the affidavit states.

The victim’s name had not been released as of Thursday morning. The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was ongoing and that it believed there was no imminent threat to the community.