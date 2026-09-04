Utah Division of Water Resources

After helping thousands of Utah homeowners upgrade to water-efficient toilets over the past several years, the Utah Water Savers Toilet Replacement Program will be coming to a close.

Since launching in 2019, the program has helped more than 4,500 Utah households replace nearly 6,000 older, high-water-use toilets with new EPA WaterSense®-labeled models, saving millions of gallons of water and improving water efficiency in homes across the state.

“The toilet replacement program has been a tremendous success,” said Shelby Cooley, Water Conservation Program Manager. “When the program began, many homes still had older toilets that used significantly more water than today’s models. Thanks to homeowners across Utah, we’ve made great progress replacing those fixtures, and it’s time to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact.”

The rebate program was designed for homes built before 1994, when federal efficiency standards requiring low-flow toilets took effect. More than 30 years later, most of these older fixtures have already been replaced, making the program a natural candidate for retirement.

As the program concludes, funding will shift toward outdoor water conservation programs, where the greatest opportunities for additional water savings now exist. Outdoor irrigation accounts for the largest share of residential water use in Utah, and programs that improve landscape efficiency can provide substantial long-term water savings.

Homeowners who still have an older, high-water-use toilet may qualify for a rebate before the program ends. Eligible applicants must:

Own a home built before 1994

Replace an existing toilet with an EPA WaterSense labeled toilet

Submit an application within 30 days of purchasing the new toilet

Include a photo of the old toilet, proof of purchase, and a photo of the newly installed toilet

Rebates are available for up to two toilets per home

Applications must be received by October 31, 2026. The program will close to new applications on November 1, 2026. Exceptions will not be granted.

For complete eligibility requirements and to apply, visit UtahWaterSavers.com. For further information on incentives and rebates, visit slowtheflow.org/rebates.