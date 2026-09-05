Rachelle Hughes, Power in Pink

A sea of pink will fill Cedar City’s West Canyon Park on Saturday, October 3 as the community comes together for the 14th annual Power in Pink-Iron County Walk and 5K under the theme Stronger Together.

The event will be held at Cedar City’s West Canyon Park located at 151 S 400 E. Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 8:30 a.m with a short program. All participants receive an event t-shirt and medal. Early bird registration is $30 until September 15, with registration thereafter at $40. Breast cancer survivors participate at no cost, and student registration is $20. Registration and information are available at powerinpinkironcounty.com where you can also make tax-deductible donations if you are unable to participate at the event

Started in 2013 by four young breast cancer survivors, this annual event helps meet the needs of local women rather than sending proceeds to national organizations. “We are so pleased that for 14 years now we have been able to raise funds from this event and provide assistance to ladies in our area who need help getting through the challenges of cancer treatment,” said Robyn Brown, one of the organization’s founders. “As October is breast cancer awareness month, we find this is an important time to recognize and cheer survivors and remember those who have lost their lives to this horrible disease.”

During the walk, names and photos of those who have dealt with breast cancer line the trail. The Power in Pink Team invites all who have someone they would like to honor and remember to send names and photos of loved ones to [email protected].

Ernie’s Stores is again the generous lead sponsor for this year’s event along with State Bank of Southern Utah. Additional sponsors confirmed at the time of release include: Jennie Hendricks-Century 21 Prestige Realty, Cedar City Rotary Club, Cache Valley Bank, Intermountain Cedar City Hospital, SUU, Mountain America Credit Union, Davis Heating and A/C Service, BZI, and Align Precision, DMK Entertainment, Westwood Law, and Cedar City Coca Cola.

For more information, visit powerinpinkironcounty.com, email [email protected] or follow the event on the Power in Pink-Iron County Facebook and Instagram pages.