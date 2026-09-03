Cognia, an independent educational organization that provides accreditation, certification, and school improvement services, reported its findings after spending several days in schools in the spring. Those visits included interviews with administrators, teachers, staff, students and parents.

ICSD was awarded an Index of Education Quality score of 302 — outperforming the network average of 297. According to the Accreditation Engagement Review Report, the district excels in creating a collaborative, supportive culture for student learning and well-being, while simultaneously navigating a near 50 percent enrollment boom.

The report highlights several major successes within the district. Topping the list is the district’s culture of learning. Evaluators applauded ICSD for its implementation of the Iron Growth Cycle. The cycle introduced in the 2021-22 school year integrates collaboration into teachers’ schedules by dedicating one day per quarter for professional development alongside weekly Professional Learning Community meetings. This shared focus has resulted in instructional alignment and consistent classroom practices across schools.



Also highlighted was the comprehensive support system for student and teacher well-being. Evaluators acknowledged the district’s use of a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports framework. Tier 1 supports are strengthened with the

addition of wellness rooms. Additionally, the employment of full-time licensed clinical social workers across secondary schools and shared among elementary schools has fostered that supportive environment.



Positive notes were also made about student engagement, the district’s dual-immersion Chinese and Spanish programs, declining chronic absenteeism rates, and students earning an impressive 2,440 career and technical education (CTE) industry credentials.



Leadership was recognized for its forward-thinking adoption of educational technology. During the 2024-2025 school year, the district piloted “TeachFX,” an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to help teachers reflect on instructional practices and student dialogue. Following a successful pilot, leadership purchased the tool for district-wide use, with more than 500 teachers now actively using it to refine their teaching and enhance student engagement.



The report also outlines clear opportunities for refinement. Evaluators noted discrepancies regarding school improvement goals between district personnel and other external stakeholders. The report recommends establishing a structured communication and feedback cycle to ensure parents, staff, and community members clearly understand how the district leverages data to set and monitor goals.



Cognia also highlights a need for a formalized, centralized program evaluation process. Developing a unified data collection tool for walkthroughs would allow leaders to consistently analyze student engagement data across classrooms and more effectively measure the long-term impact of adopted resources and professional development.



The accreditation team encouraged district leaders to share findings with the community and to celebrate noteworthy successes.

The districtwide accreditation process follows a cycle of review every six years. The successful accreditation from Cognia means not only are the district’s high schools accredited, but also its middle and elementary schools.