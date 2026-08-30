By Iron County Today Staff, For Iron County Today

A 45-year-old Kanarraville woman was killed in an early-morning shooting Saturday, and authorities say her 15-year-old daughter is suspected in the death.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 400 South Main Street around 4:19 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found Mary Ellen Crase, also identified as Mary Ellen Billings, suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a juvenile female intentionally shot an adult family member. The 15-year-old was taken into custody, and a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Officials have not released a motive or additional details about what led to the shooting. The sheriff’s office said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Crase had spoken with local television news outlets earlier in the week about concerns over a Flock surveillance camera installed near her home. The camera had been cut down twice, and two men were later arrested in connection with the vandalism.

Crase had expressed concerns about who could access information collected by the camera and whether it could reveal when her family was home. She also spoke about her family’s experiences with domestic violence.

The shooting remains under investigation. Because the suspect is a juvenile, authorities have not released her identity or information about potential charges.