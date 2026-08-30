A man sentenced to prison earlier this month for sexual abuse now faces three additional felony charges in Iron County.

Chase Albert Larson, 28, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies. Prosecutors allege the offenses occurred in March 2025.

The investigation began in August 2025 when the Millard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse. According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, during interviews at children’s justice centers, a child described repeated abuse, including incidents in Iron County.

As part of the investigation, police gathered accounts from witnesses about Larson’s behavior and his interactions with the child.

One witness described a sudden change in the child’s mood and recalled times when both Larson and the child were out of sight. Other witnesses could not recall seeing the two alone, the affidavit states.

Investigators documented additional allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than one victim and incidents in multiple counties.

Larson pleaded guilty June 3 in Millard County to forcible sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child, both second-degree felonies.

The new case follows Larson’s recent sentencing in Millard County.

During an Aug. 12 sentencing hearing in 4th District Court in Fillmore, Judge Shawn Howell imposed a prison term of one to 15 years for each conviction. He ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Larson also faces unresolved cases involving similar charges in Washington County and Delta.

The Millard County prosecution initially included four counts, including two first-degree felonies, court records show. The sentencing order lists convictions only on the two second-degree felonies.

Additionally, Larson faces charges in Washington County. There, a charging document dated Aug. 20 accuses Larson of one count of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

A separate case in Delta City Justice Court involves one count of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. That case was filed in September 2025 and remains pending, with a pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 3 before Judge Cyndee Probert.

Larson was already incarcerated at Utah State Prison when Iron County prosecutors requested a warrant for his arrest. His guilty pleas in Millard County do not resolve the charges pending in the other jurisdictions.