By Shauna Lund, Iron County School District

In a split decision, the Board of Education of Iron County School District approved the implementation of a four-day school week calendar beginning in 2027-28.

The decision follows nearly a year of extensive discussion, research, community town halls, and multiple stakeholder surveys that demonstrated strong support from parents, students, and district staff.

Public comment prior to the vote was also split with parents and staff speaking for and against the four-day school week proposal. Parents cited concerns about students who will not have adult support on Fridays and the impact it will have on dual-working households. Others said they welcome the ability to spend more time as a family and expressed concerns about student burnout.

Board member Tyrel Eddy proposed the motion to accept the four-day calendar. Following his motion, he acknowledged that he is a strong supporter of a four-day school week. He shared data from parent and employee surveys which indicated a majority of both supported the new schedule.

“I will speak to the fatigue,” Eddy said. “I have four children in Iron County District school and I can see it. I can see it on my son’s face when he’s normally happy. I can see the stress of school getting to him.”

Other board members spoke of how the proposal had caused them sleepless nights because of the impact it may have on students who don’t have basic resources at home. They also expressed concerns about the impact on academic outcomes.

“Somewhere there is going to be strain,” Board Member Megen Ralphs said.

Board Member Michelle Tullis agreed. “The four longer days don’t necessarily mean we are going to have better outcomes or sustain outcomes we already have. … We’ve still got a lot of work to do in the classrooms … I’m not willing to risk a setback.”

Following an amendment to the original motion, the board approved the four-day school week with a 4-3 vote. District administration is now tasked with planning implementation. Teachers will also assess academic success throughout the school year as this moves forward.

Ralphs reminded the board that the state waiver which allowed the four-day school week will expire in three years. She said, parents need to understand the possibility of school changing back to the traditional schedule if the waiver is not extended.