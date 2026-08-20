By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Happy Factory will hold its annual Open House Fundraiser and Donna Cooley Birthday Celebration on August 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its workshop, located at 895 N. 2195 W. (Happy Factory Lane) in Cedar City, Utah.

Visitors are invited to stop by, tour the workshop, and wish Donna Cooley a very Happy Birthday!

The event will feature a variety of handcrafted wooden toys, puzzles, seasonal items, custom wooden village sets, and much more. Items will be available for suggested donations, with proceeds supporting The Happy Factory’s mission of building and delivering free wooden toys to children in hospitals, shelters, and communities around the world.

The Happy Factory relies on dedicated volunteers to cut, sand, oil, and assemble its wooden toys. The open house is also a great opportunity to learn more about the organization and find out how you can become a volunteer.

Come browse the beautiful handcrafted items, support a wonderful cause, learn how you can get involved—and be sure to wish Donna Cooley a Happy Birthday!