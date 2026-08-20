NASA has awarded approximately $10.5 million to launch seven new workforce hubs across the nation, selecting Southern Utah University (SUU) to establish and lead the Utah NASA Aerospace Skilled Technical Workforce Hub (Utah NAS_Hub). Funded through the NASA Office of STEM Engagement’s Next Gen STEM Project, this multi-year initiative expands technical career pathways for students while connecting high school career and technical education (CTE) programs, community colleges, and industry partners to build a reliable workforce pipeline statewide.

As the lead institution for the state of Utah, SUU will build a unified coordination system that aligns statewide training directly with employer needs. The initiative opens clear, supported doors for students into high-demand technical careers – including machinists, electricians, welders, and advanced technicians – that are essential to national space exploration and aerospace innovation.

“The need for technical talent is already urgent and will only continue to grow as we return humanity to the Moon and set our sights on Mars and beyond,” said Elaine Ho, associate administrator for the Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters. “NASA is uniquely positioned to be the catalyst and convener that accelerates America’s aerospace workforce development and fosters the next generation of technicians.”

Through employer hiring agreements tied to validated skills, the initiative will support direct job placements and engage thousands of students and educators statewide. The effort reinforces Utah’s standing as a leader in aerospace workforce development while ensuring a steady flow of local talent for NASA and its industry partners.

“SUU cares deeply about giving our students practical, real-world experiences that connect what they learn in class to a great career,” said Melinda Pfundstein, SUU Executive Director of Community and Workforce Development. “This award from NASA will bring high schools, colleges, and industry leaders together; giving students the hands-on skills, industry credentials, and confidence they need to move right into high-paying, future-ready jobs.”