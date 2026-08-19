Southern Utah University (SUU) has appointed Mary Jo Anderson as its new Vice President of Finance and Administration, effective Sept. 1, 2026. Anderson’s appointment follows an extensive nationwide search that attracted a strong pool of candidates from across the country. A trusted campus leader with more than 20 years of experience in higher education finance at SUU, Anderson will oversee the University’s financial strategy, campus operations, and long-range resource management.

“Mary Jo brings a deep understanding of our campus community, paired with the fiscal discipline needed to navigate the broader higher education landscape,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated that effective leadership isn’t just about balancing budgets – it’s about aligning our resources to serve our students and empower faculty and staff. Her collaborative approach, practical wisdom, and steady guidance make her the ideal leader for our future.

Anderson brings over two decades of progressive leadership to the executive team. Most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Finance, she directed operations across Accounting Services, Planning & Budget, and Business Analytics while managing an institutional budget exceeding $300 million. Throughout her tenure – which includes key roles as Director of Planning & Budget, Assistant Director, Payroll Accountant, and Accounts Receivable Supervisor – Anderson has built a reputation for practical, transparent management. Anderson has also helped secure major revenue bond and loan financing for strategic capital acquisitions, directly supporting campus growth and student success initiatives.

A dual graduate of SUU, Anderson holds both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management and a Master of Public Administration from the University.

As a member of the President’s Cabinet and Vice President, Anderson will oversee broader University operations, legislative compliance, external audits, and long-range capital planning. Her leadership style focuses on keeping an SUU education affordable while ensuring resources directly enrich the student experience. Anderson also brings valuable governance experience to the role through her service on the President’s Leadership Council, Investment Committee, Audit Committee, Enterprise Risk Management Committee, Benefits Committee, Retirement Committee, Compensation Council, and Enrollment Fraud Committee.

“SUU has been my professional home for over twenty years, and serving my alma mater in this executive capacity is deeply meaningful to me,” said Anderson. “Financial stewardship in higher education is about creating opportunities. When we manage our resources with clarity, care, and transparency, we keep tuition within reach, support our dedicated faculty and staff, and build a sustainable foundation where every student can thrive. I look forward to working alongside our campus community to build on our strong momentum.”