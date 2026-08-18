By Shauna Lund, Iron County School District

The newest school building in Iron County School District opened with fanfare this week. East Elementary paired its back to school night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as it welcomed parents and the community to peek inside the beautiful new building.

Fifth-grade student Jamie assisted in cutting the ribbon alongside members of the Board of Education, district administrators and Principal Mike Moyle. Staff filled in behind the ribbon on the “learning stairs.”

Superintendent Lance Hatch welcomed the community to see what the voter-approved bonds built for future generations. The school, he said, was built with 136 concrete wall panels; the thickest is 16 inches, and the tallest is 40 feet. The average panel weighs 70,000 pounds (equivalent to four school buses).

Schools are back in session.

ICSD schools welcomed nearly 10,000 students on Wednesday. Elementary, middle school and high schools are ready for a great year.

Opening morning was filled with high fives, music, greetings, signs and Welcome Back posters.

Southern Utah University athletes joined staff at many schools to give a friendly welcome to students and their parents.