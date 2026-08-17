CEDAR CITY, Utah — Just after 12:00 p.m. today, Cedar City Police officers responded to the area of the 100 West block of Harding Avenue regarding an adult male who was reported to be suicidal and holding a firearm to his head.

Upon arrival, responding officers established a perimeter and containment around the area. Occupants were safely evacuated from the building where the subject was located, and officers also evacuated nearby buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents and those in the surrounding area.

The Iron Metro SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to assist with the incident. Officers and negotiators maintained communication with the subject for an extended period of time, working to de-escalate the situation and encourage him to surrender peacefully.

After speaking with negotiators, the subject ultimately surrendered without further incident. He was taken to the local hospital to receive the mental health care and assistance he needs.

The Cedar City Police Department recognizes that situations involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can be extremely difficult and dangerous for everyone involved. Our priority in these incidents is to protect the individual in crisis, the public, and our officers while working to connect the individual with the appropriate resources and care.

We would like to thank ICSO, SUUPD, UHP, ECPD, and Gold Cross Ambulance who responded to assist with this incident. Their cooperation and support helped ensure the situation was resolved safely and peacefully.

The Cedar City Police Department encourages anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, or anyone concerned about a loved one, to seek assistance. Our officers are committed to responding to these situations with compassion while doing everything possible to maintain the safety of everyone involved.