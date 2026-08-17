A recently fired dairy worker was recently arrested after police say he broke into the facility with a hatchet, threatened to kill an employee and chased him through the building.

Joshua Reuben Bitseedy, 46, was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on Aug. 6, for suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and two class B misdemeanors for threat of violence and interfering with a peace officer.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, Cedar City police officers were called shortly after midnight on a report of a man chasing people with axes inside a dairy facility.

The employee told police Bitseedy had recently been fired and had since made threats against him on social media. Bitseedy allegedly used a hatchet to cut a hole through a screen and enter the building.

Once inside, Bitseedy found the employee, threatened to kill him and chased him through the facility, the affidavit states. The employee escaped and later told police he believed he was going to die during the encounter.

The arresting officer reported reviewing security footage that showed the incident matching the description given by the employee.

When officers arrested Bitseedy, he allegedly said he had gone to the dairy intending to kill people he claimed had bullied him. Police asked where he had left the hatchet, but the affidavit does not indicate whether it was recovered.

During his arrest, medical clearance and booking, Bitseedy repeatedly moved his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front of his body, court records state. He allegedly boasted that he could escape from handcuffs and any place where officers attempted to confine him.

Police asked that Bitseedy remain detained, citing the allegations, his reported threats against the employee and his probationary status.

The employee told investigators he feared Bitseedy would attempt to kill him again if released.