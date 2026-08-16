Fall camp is built on competition. Every practice is an opportunity to get better. Every rep matters. Every meeting is focused on preparing the Southern Utah football team for the challenges that await when the season begins.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the Thunderbirds stepped away from the football field to spend time serving the community that has given them so much.

In the middle of the heat and physical demands of fall camp, SUU players and coaches came together for an afternoon of community service in conjunction with the Cedar City Rotary Club, Miss Iron County contestants, Cedar City Public Works Department, Cedar City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Department. The team spent the afternoon pulling weeds, picking up trash, and cleaning graffiti, working together to help improve areas throughout the community.

For a program that spends so much of its time preparing to compete together, the afternoon offered a different kind of opportunity to come together.

“It’s a lot of fun to give back to a city that has given so much to us,” SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald said.

The service project was also an opportunity for the Thunderbirds to show their appreciation for the support they receive from Cedar City and the surrounding community. From packed stands on game day to the countless people who support the program throughout the year, the Thunderbirds know they are part of a community that takes pride in SUU football.

Cedar City Rotary Club Community Service Chair, Brittany Fisher, said, “Your hard work, teamwork, and willingness to give back made a lasting impact on our town. We couldn’t have done it without you, and we’re proud to have Thunderbirds who lead both on and off the field.”

Taking time away from the field to serve that community has become an important part of representing the university and the Thunderbirds program.

“I’m very proud of the players and coaches in this program, a selfless group of individuals who care more about the people around them than they do themselves,” Fitzgerald said.

That selflessness was on display throughout the afternoon as players and coaches worked side by side. There were no depth charts, positions, or competition for playing time. Just a group of Thunderbirds working toward a common goal.

The timing of the afternoon was especially meaningful. With the team deep into the grind of fall camp, the players have spent countless hours practicing in the heat, studying film, attending meetings, and competing for their roles on the field. The opportunity to step away from that routine provided a chance to recharge while doing something meaningful for the community.

It also reinforced an important message for the players, representing Southern Utah means more than what happens on Saturdays.

Wide Receiver Anson Kraut shared his thoughts, “It was a pleasure of an experience helping out our community, especially with our football team. It’s nice to take your mind off football once in a while and help others in any way, shape, or form.”

For the players, getting their hands dirty and working alongside their teammates offered a chance to see firsthand the impact they can make. Whether it was removing weeds, collecting litter, or helping erase graffiti, each task contributed to making Cedar City a little cleaner and a little better. Just as Coach Fitzgerald has preached to his team since he first arrived on campus: “Get one percent better each day.”

And while the afternoon may have been a break from the normal routine of fall camp, it still reflected many of the same qualities the Thunderbirds are working to develop on the field teamwork, toughness, accountability, and a willingness to put the team ahead of the individual.

Defensive Lineman Seni Tuiaki said, “Not only do we go the extra mile on the field, but being able to go the extra mile for this community and to serve really helps us players become more intentional in what we do as football players for SUU.”

As the Thunderbirds return to the practice field and continue preparing for the 2026 season, they will do so knowing that their role in the community goes far beyond football.

For an afternoon, the goal wasn’t to win a rep or earn a starting spot. It was simply to give back.

The Thunderbirds will continue their fall camp preparations in the coming days as they work toward the start of the 2026 season. Wednesday afternoon’s service offered a reminder of what the program is ultimately about. Representing Southern Utah University and giving back to the community that continues to stand behind the Thunderbirds.