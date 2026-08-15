A man accused of repeatedly assaulting and strangling a woman over several days in Paragonah has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

Conrad Deckeon Jimenez, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. Both charges carry a domestic violence designation.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors reduced a second count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony. Three misdemeanor charges alleging Jimenez interfered with police and possessed marijuana and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Jimenez faces one to 15 years in prison on the second-degree felony and up to five years on the third-degree felony.

The charges stem from an investigation that began July 9 after Iron County sheriff’s deputies learned a woman was being treated at a hospital for serious injuries, court files state.

The woman initially declined to identify her alleged attacker because she was afraid of him. A friend later contacted authorities and reported that her cousin had “beat up” the woman.

The friend told deputies Jimenez had been staying on her property in Paragonah, but the family no longer wanted him there. She also reported that Jimenez knew he had an active arrest warrant from an unrelated domestic violence case in St. George and had been hiding in the hills, returning to the property after dark to collect his belongings.

Deputies responding to the property reportedly saw Jimenez driving a Dodge Caravan. As they approached, Jimenez allegedly attempted to leave through a vehicle gate before putting the van in reverse.

Jimenez refused commands to keep his hands visible and resisted as deputies removed him from the vehicle. Authorities said it took three deputies to restrain and handcuff him.

During a subsequent interview, the woman told investigators the violence had occurred repeatedly over four or five days. She alleged Jimenez threw cans of food at her, punched holes in walls, placed her in chokeholds and swung a Milwaukee razor blade at her.

The woman also reported losing consciousness at times after Jimenez struck her.

Investigators documented bruising across her body, a broken nose and injuries around her neck and throat. A sexual assault nurse examiner also reported that the marks around her neck were consistent with strangulation.

Deputies later searched the property and found a Milwaukee razor blade near the entrance and bed of a travel trailer where the woman said she had been attacked. They also found cans of food scattered across the floors of two trailers, along with several THC vape cartridges and marijuana pipes.

During an interview with detectives, Jimenez admitted he had been involved in an altercation with the woman but declined to describe what happened.

As part of his guilty plea, Jimenez admitted using unlawful force or violence against the woman, causing serious bodily injury and employing either a dangerous weapon or force capable of restricting her breathing or circulation.