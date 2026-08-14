Petty Officer 1st Class David Barnhurst, a native of Cedar City, Utah, serves in the U.S. Navy assigned to Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, the homeport of West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Barnhurst graduated from Canyon View High School in 2014.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Cedar City.

“The community I grew up in taught me to always take care of the people around me, and also to strive to be the best I can be in every aspect of life,” Barnhurst said.

Barnhurst joined the Navy five years ago and now serves as an electronics technician (submarine navigation).

“I joined the Navy because of the benefits it offered for my family,” Barnhurst said. “I also have always felt a strong obligation to serve my country.”

Submarine support commands, like SWFPAC and Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), play a critical role in the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by ensuring the Navy’s Pacific Submarine Force is mission-ready to deter adversaries and defend the United States.

SWFPAC, established in 1964 to support the nation’s sea-based nuclear deterrence program, assembles and deploys Trident II D5 missiles aboard the fleet’s ballistic-missile submarines while safeguarding the nation’s strategic assets. Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn) Bangor works with SWFPAC to provide security for strategic assets.

Established in 1981 as the primary maintenance facility for the Pacific ballistic-missile submarines, TRFB is responsible for repairing, incrementally overhauling and modernizing ballistic-missile submarines during refits for the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life.

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technologically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world to deter aggression and defend the U.S. homeland.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines, ballistic-missile submarines and guided-missile submarines.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. Ballistic-missile submarines are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. – replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Barnhurst is part of a rich 126-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning and special warfare capabilities around the globe.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Barnhurst has had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of being awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal,” Barnhurst said. “To earn this medal, I volunteered at the USO, TSC Great Lakes, for more than 500 hours. I am proud of this because I enjoy volunteering my time for others, and I was happy being able to be a contributing factor to the morale and welfare of the sailors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Barnhurst serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“What it means to serve in the Navy has evolved for me as my career has progressed,” Barnhurst said. “I used to solely look at it as a chance to develop my skills and reach my highest potential. Now, I look at my career as an opportunity to develop the future leaders of the Navy and assist sailors in reaching their potential.”

Barnhurst is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my wife, Kaylee, and my two beautiful children, Everleigh and Dakota,” Barnhurst said. “They have been my foundation and the greatest supporters while pursuing my career. I wouldn’t be able to succeed without their backing.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. For more information, visit: https://www.navy.mil/Navy-250/