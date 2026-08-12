UtahSchools.org

), a free online resource that helps Utah parents find the right school for their child and provides one-on-one guidance if they need it.

The Utah Schools Navigator is a one-stop, nonpartisan resource that helps families discover and compare all types of schools available in Utah, including public, charter, magnet, private, and microschools.

With education options continuing to expand across Utah, many parents face a logistical challenge: finding clear, reliable, trustworthy information about all the options available to them.

“Whether it’s a single mom working two jobs who doesn’t have hours to research schools, a family trying to find a school in their new neighborhood, or parents whose child is struggling and needs a different learning environment, the Utah Schools Navigator was created to make the search easier,” said Christine Cooke Fairbanks, education policy fellow at Sutherland Institute.

The Utah Schools Navigator includes:

A Search tool featuring a “Schools Near Me” locator powered by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

A Learn section with frequently asked questions about Utah’s education choice options and links to school ranking resources.

A Contact page where parents can request one-on-one consultations for assistance navigating available options.

An Engage section where families can share their experiences, learn about parental rights, volunteer to help other parents, and subscribe to education policy updates.

An Add page allowing schools and education providers to request updates or additions to the Navigator’s search directory.

A Donate page where supporters can contribute to maintaining and expanding the resource.

Families can search schools near their home or workplace, learn about Utah’s education system, compare options, and connect with someone who can walk them through the process if they need additional guidance.

“Education choice only works when families can easily understand the opportunities available to them,” Fairbanks said. “The Utah Schools Navigator gives parents the information they need to compare options, ask the right questions, and find the learning environment where their children can thrive.”

The Utah Schools Navigator is available at www.UtahSchools.org.