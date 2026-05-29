By Kale Nelson, Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah (May 29, 2026) – Teaming up with Special Olympics Utah and Southern Utah University, the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games tipped off the second year of the ‘Special Olympics Utah Summer Games’ with a thrilling opening ceremony on May 28 in the Eccles Coliseum.

The night of fun marked the first event in the 40th Anniversary Celebration Series, presented by Leavitt Group and Auto-Owners Insurance, and continued solidifying the traditions of the recently established ceremony.

These traditions include the athlete parade across the track, the carrying of the ‘Flame of Hope’ and lighting of the cauldron by local law enforcement, and the official opening of the Games, which was offered by Cedar Cyclones Head of Delegation Mandi Hatch.

This year, however, an extra special occasion made its way on to the schedule. SUU Interim Provost Shauna Mendini presented 14 students with SOUT University certificates as part of the very first SOUT U Graduation.

“In 2025, Southern Utah University partnered with Special Olympics Utah to create SOUT University,” LHM USG Executive Director Jonathan Oglesby explained. “Through this partnership, an opportunity was created to design and offer classes to establish self-reliance, increase self-confidence, and develop leadership skills in people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The graduation ceremony added to SUU’s effort to provide a true college experience to participants throughout their weekend of competition. Over 600 athletes received the opportunity to eat at the cafeteria, stay in the dorms, and watch a Utah Shakespeare Festival performance to get a taste of life as a T-Bird.

“We hope you feel at home while you are here at SUU,” Mendini said. “Our campus is better because you are here with us, and our community is stronger because of what you bring to it.”

The programming for the 2026 Special Olympics Utah Summer Games will include swimming, track, soccer, pickleball, and basketball from May 29-30. Fans are encouraged to attend and cheer on these inspiring athletes.

On May 30, USG will hold their 5K/10K, followed by the annual Community Pancake Breakfast, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah. The race acts as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Utah, with a portion of each racer’s entry funding local programming for SOUT.

Teams and individuals interested in registering for the 5K/10K and any other sport in the 2026 program year can sign up at utahsummergames.org.