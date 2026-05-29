By Jessika Grimshaw, Cedar Valley Community Theatre

Cedar City, UT May 29, 2026 – Don’t miss the chance to see the beloved Broadway musical, The Sound of Music. Cedar Valley Community Theatre continues performances June 4-6, at 7:30pm at the Heritage Center Theatre. Featuring music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar

Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The Sound of Music tells the inspiring true-life story of Maria, a governess who brings music and love to the stern Captain von Trapp and his seven Children in Austria, just as the Nazis are annexing the country. Audience members will recognize iconic songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and Edelweiss.” Come out and support the very talented community members of Iron County.

Organization: Cedar Valley Community Theatre

Title: The Sound of Music

Book, Music & Lyrics: Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay, Russel Crouse

Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, Cedar City

Dates: May 29 – June 6

Times: Shows at 7:30pm.

Tickets: General Admission: $15. Discount Admission (seniors, students with ID, children 12 and under): $10. Tickets may be purchased on our website www.cvct.online.

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About Cedar Valley Community Theatre

The Cedar Valley Community Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in January 2012. The theatre was organized to bring together people from a variety of backgrounds in the Cedar City area, and to provide a vibrant theatre culture for all community members. The theatre produces two musicals each year in the beautiful Heritage Center Theater. Open auditions are held for each show, and all community members are welcome to audition regardless of their prior experience. Ticket prices are