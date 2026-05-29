Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald said: “One of the best things about this change is that it gives our fans another home game. We talk all the time about the importance of creating a home-field advantage, and that starts with the people in the stands. Having six home games gives our community more opportunities to support these young men and be part of what we’re building here at Southern Utah.”

The update comes after Sacramento State, which is transitioning to the Mid-American Conference (MAC), revised its long-term football scheduling commitments. As part of that realignment, the originally scheduled 2026 matchup between the Thunderbirds and Sacramento State has been pushed to the 2031 season. With the opening created on the schedule, Southern Utah was able to secure an additional home game to round out its 2026 slate.

The Thunderbirds will now host Chicago State University on Saturday, November 21, 2026, marking the final home game of the regular season and giving SUU a sixth opportunity to play in front of its home crowd for the second straight season.

The addition of Chicago State brings a unique and timely opponent to Cedar City. Chicago State University recently announced the launch of its football program following unanimous approval from its Board of Trustees in December 2025. The Cougars are set to begin their inaugural season in 2026 as an FCS independent program, with their first-ever game scheduled for August 29, 2026. Chicago State will later join the Northeast Conference in 2027 as it continues to build its football foundation.

With an expanded home schedule and a full slate of matchups at Eccles Coliseum, Southern Utah football season tickets for 2026 are now one of the best values in college football in the region. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to guarantee the best selection and be part of what promises to be an exciting season in Cedar City as the Thunderbirds return to the Big Sky Conference.

Season tickets provide the most affordable way to experience every home game, including key conference matchups and the newly added November showdown against Chicago State. Fans can also lock in their seats before single-game demand increases for the fall slate. Now is the time to secure your spot at Eccles Coliseum and be part of the action all season long. For more information and to purchase, visit tbirdtickets.com.