With this year’s record low snowpack, low water levels are top of mind for many Utahns. Drought impacts many things, including fish and wildlife species. If you are planning some fishing trips this year, here are a few things to consider before you head out.

How drought impacts fish species

Drought impacts fish by reducing the amount of water available in lakes, reservoirs and streams throughout the state. These are primary habitats for Utah’s fish, and having less water affects fish in multiple ways.

“This smaller amount of water heats more quickly and warms to higher temperatures than when there is more water available,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. “Warm water also holds less oxygen than colder water. The combination of high temperatures and low oxygen can stress many coldwater fish species — like trout — which causes poor growth and disease. Fish can also die when temperatures are too warm or the oxygen levels get too low.”

Trout in mid-elevation waterbodies have the greatest likelihood of being impacted by the drought conditions in southern Utah this year, but low water levels and high water temperatures can affect all fish species.

How fishing conditions and access could be impacted by drought

If you enjoy fishing from a boat, you should try to visit your favorite lakes and reservoirs in southern Utah as soon — and as often — as you can this spring and during early summer. Water levels at some reservoirs and lakes in various parts of Utah could reach low enough levels later in the summer that boat ramps may not be functional. Before you plan a boating trip, be sure to check for updates on each waterbody to see if the ramps are open, especially later in the summer.

Anglers should also be aware that up to one million acre-feet of water is being delivered from Flaming Gorge Reservoir to Lake Powell between now and April 2027 to help prevent critical water levels at Lake Powell. As a result, anglers who want to fish at Flaming Gorge Reservoir and the Green River should be sure to check the Bureau of Reclamation website for the latest information about the water releases and for boat ramp elevations and operability information. Anglers who want to fish at Lake Powell should check the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website for boat ramp conditions.

“Fishing may not be the same this year in some areas,” Hedrick said. “Fish may be found in different locations throughout a waterbody than usual, and especially later in the season. We strongly encourage anglers to check the latest access and boat ramp conditions with the land-managing agency of the waterbody they want to fish at, and to also get timely information from local fishing shops and fishing social media groups. Anglers should also be ready to try different locations and different fishing techniques than in past years to have success during a low-water year.”

How fish stocking could be impacted by drought

In an effort to combat low water levels and warm water temperatures during drought, the DWR will also be adjusting some of the fish stocking around the state. Some of this will include stocking fewer fish in waterbodies anticipated to be heavily impacted by drought and reallocating the fish to other waterbodies. The DWR will also be changing the species of fish stocked in some areas, including raising more cool and warmwater sportfish species that better tolerate warmer water temperatures.

“As part of our 30-year plan for the future of fishing in Utah, we are also working to adapt our management strategies to ensure the long-term health and viability of our aquatic resources,” Hedrick said. “Part of this includes raising and stocking additional warmwater species — including channel catfish, walleye and wipers at our Logan Fish Hatchery — into various waterbodies as these waterbodies become less tolerable for coldwater species. Warmwater fish are better adapted to warmer temperatures and slightly less oxygen in their environment. These changes will not only provide additional angling opportunities, but will also allow us to maintain fishing in areas that may be more prone to hot, drought conditions.”

How to help fish during a hot, drought year

If you want to practice catch-and-release fishing as temperatures warm up into the late spring and summer months, you should fish in the mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler. Another way to help fish is to pick a fishing spot that has deeper, cooler water, so you can release any caught fish into an area where they are more likely to survive. If you are reeling in a fish caught in water deeper than 30 feet and you can see its swim bladder bulging from its mouth, consider harvesting that fish if you are still within your limit, or release it using a descender device to assist that fish back to cooler temperatures.

“Basically, try not to fish near little coves that have shallow, stagnant warm water,” Hedrick said. “Instead, pick a spot where you can release your fish into better-quality water to increase their survival rates during this hot, drought year.”

Tips for handling fish to decrease stress

Use single hooks on lures and bend down the barbs for easy release.

Minimize the time you spend “fighting” the fish and any hands-on handling.

Use rubber or coated nylon nets to protect a fish’s slime layer and scales.

Quickly remove the hook with forceps or needle-nosed pliers.

Try to release the fish without removing it from the water. If you do have to remove it from the water to free it, minimize the amount of time the fish is exposed to the air. And keep your hands wet when handling the fish.

If the fish is deeply hooked, don’t pull on the line. Instead, cut the line as close as possible to where it is hooked and leave the hook.

Allow the fish to recover in the net before you release it.

If the fish doesn’t stay upright when you release it, gently move it back and forth or consider harvesting it, if it’s within your statewide limit for that species.

For more information about how drought impacts fish and wildlife in Utah, visit the DWR website.

For additional information and tips on how to reduce water use during a drought, visit the Slow the Flow website.