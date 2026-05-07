By Shauna Lund, Iron County School District

Hundreds attended the 75th birthday celebration at East Elementary School recently. Families, former employees and alumni stopped by to reminisce in the hallways and classrooms while also saying goodbye to the old building.

The old building is making way for a new, beautiful two-story school that will open in the fall. The new building brings additional space for a growing population of students and technology upgrades. It also includes more parking, a large gym/cafeteria, and stadium stairs.

At the open house celebration, Jennifer Smith talked about some of the history of the school. The building itself has come together in four phases. Smith said one of the most interesting features has to be the shelter in the basement. Originally designed to be a bomb shelter, it has served as a spook alley, faculty room, storage space and has been a witness to many pranks over the years.

Current Principal Mike Moyle acknowledged the contributions many made to the school including member of the community. As the audience sang the school song, he vowed to continue many of the longtime traditions in the new building.

Former Principal Steve Burton spoke about how much he loved coming back and reconnecting with faculty, parents and students he worked with. He said when he thinks about his time at East, he thinks about the African word Ubuntu, which means “I am because we are.” The new building, thanks to the 2021 bond vote, also fits that word. Because of the community, he said, students will enjoy the new building for decades to come.