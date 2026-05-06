By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery (Triple Deuce) celebrated its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Commemoration honoring its rich history, including tributes to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gapyeong and the 20th anniversary of the Battle of Ramadi.

This event brought together current and former Soldiers, families, and community members to recognize the unit’s enduring legacy and service. “This celebration was for every Soldier who has contributed to our legacy,” stated Lt. Col. Leslie Porter.

For 100 years, the Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery have answered the call, across generations, across battlefields, and across time.

This battalion has stood as a symbol of strength, discipline, and unwavering commitment. Its Soldiers have served our communities with pride when called upon here at home. This centennial is not just a milestone, it is a testament.

A testament to those who came before us, who stood their ground in Korea, including the legacy of Gapyeong, whose 75th anniversary we honor; to those who fought with precision and resolve in Ar Ramadi, Iraq (2006), now 20 years past; and to those who carried the mission forward in Baghdad, Iraq (2011), marking 15 years since their service.

These moments are not distant history; they are the foundation of who we are. This is also a time to recognize the unwavering support of our communities, especially here in Southern Utah, whose patriotism, sacrifice, and enduring support have sustained this battalion across generations. We do not stand alone, we never have.

As we look to the future, we do so with confidence. The character of this battalion remains unchanged, lethal, disciplined, and ready. The next 100 years will demand no less of us than the last.

To all who have served in 2-222 FA, past and present, and to the families and communities who have stood beside them, thank you. This legacy is yours.

The program included opening remarks by CPT Mason White; patriotic songs by the Cedar Middle School Band; centennial recognition remarks; anniversary commemorations; honors and presentations; and closing remarks by BG Shawn Fuellenbach. Lunch was provided by Cupbop, followed by birthday cake. History exhibits, a documentary, and a Ramadi & Baghdad Deployment Reunion were held at SUU later in the day.

We extend our sincere thanks to all partners and sponsors: Cedar City Rotary Club, Southern Utah University, Gapyeong County and Gapyeong County Council, Society for Army Alliance–Korea, Bunker Septic, LS Electric U.S. & MCM Engineering, Cupbop, Mr. Colin Clark, Cedar City Corporation, and all the volunteers who generously donated their time to make this event memorable, as well as to all who attended.