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The Thunderbirds had great production from the entire lineup, with eight of nine players earning a hit in the game. Sophomore Michaella Salvatierra was an incredible 4-for-4 on the game, with a triple and one RBI. Isabella Knight and Taralyn Ollison each collected two hits in the game to aid the offensive power. Freshman McKenzy Becerra added five RBIs to her season total with a big-time three-run home run and a sacrifice fly. In the circle, Delaney Baker got the start, going 2.2 innings and allowing five runs on four hits with one strikeout. Freshman Avery Nielson was credited with the win, pitching 2.1 innings in relief and holding the Trailblazers hitless with four strikeouts.

Coach Don Don Williams Said

https://youtu.be/NvaQW44B99U

Game Summary

The Thunderbirds got on the board first in the opening inning. Michaella Salvatierra tripled, and McKenzy Becerra hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to bring home the first run.

Alayah Toscano stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and placed a ball in a hole in front of the center fielder, scoring three runs. The next batter was Tawnie Mozeris , who belted a two-run home run over the left field fence to extend the lead to 6-0 before the end of the first inning.

The first two T-Birds got on in the top of the second before Becerra crushed a three-run home run to deep center field, adding to the lead. Utah Tech put its first run on the board in the bottom half of the frame, scoring one run on one hit and one error, but stranding two base runners.

In the top of the third inning, SUU added another pair of runs with a sacrifice fly by Taralyn Ollison before Salvatierra punched an RBI single to right field, extending the lead to 11-1.

The Trailblazers narrowed the gap with a big third inning, scoring four runs, on four hits to make the game 11-5.

Isabella Knight , Ollison, and Salvatierra each singled, loading up the bases to open the fifth inning. Becerra scored a run on a four-pitch walk, bringing the lead to 12-5. Arianna Ramirez and Savannah Lira each grounded out, scoring Ollison and Salvatierra, increasing the lead to nine runs, and putting the Thunderbirds just three outs away from advancing.

Despite two walks in the bottom half of the frame, Avery Nielson slammed the door shut with a pair of strikeouts to finish the game.

On Deck

Southern Utah will continue tournament play on Friday afternoon against Utah Valley. This will be the fifth time the Thunderbirds have played the Wolverines in seven days. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. MT, with the game available on ESPN+ and live stats accessible via the schedule page on suutbirds.com.

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