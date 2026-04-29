From Kale Nelson, Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah (April 25, 2026) – The first of a series of scheduled collaborations in 2026 between the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games and the Las Vegas Raiders took place at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City Saturday.

LHM USG, an outreach department of Southern Utah University, and the Raiders hosted a Girls’ Flag Football Skills Camp, welcoming in over 40 girls from around the state of Utah. The event is part of multiple football collaborations between the Games and the Raiders taking place in USG’s 40th Anniversary season, including the Raiders’ planned presence at the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah.

“We continue to be tremendously grateful to the Las Vegas Raiders for their friendship and support of Utah athletes,” said Jon Oglesby , Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “We are grateful to the Raiders for hosting events like today’s Skills Camp in Cedar City, allowing prospective athletes to learn more about opportunities in Girls’ Flag Football.”

The camp featured a variety of drills from development coaches, working on both technique and conditioning. The camp is part of a strategic focus of the Raiders to grow involvement and participation opportunities in Girls’ Flag Football in the state of Utah.

“Today’s development camp at Southern Utah University was a good step forward in continuing to build the foundation for Utah athletes to participate in football, particularly Girls’ Flag Football,” said Myles Hayes, Senior Director of Football Development for the Las Vegas Raiders. “We are grateful for the collaboration with SUU and the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games and look forward to continuing to provide opportunities for Utah athletes.”

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games 7-on-7 Tournament, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders, is scheduled for June 8-9, while the Utah Summer Games Girls’ Flag Football Tournament, presented by the Raiders, will take place June 15-16. Interested teams can register at utahsummergames.org.