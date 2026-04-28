At the center of SUU’s success was junior Niya Randolph , who earned MPSF Gymnast of the Year honors for the third consecutive season. Randolph highlighted the year with a 39.575 all-around performance and a program-record 9.975 on floor. Freshman Berlin Hall made an immediate impact on the roster, earning MPSF Freshman of the Year after collecting six weekly honors.

As a team, the Flippin’ Birds dominated the conference landscape. Southern Utah captured 21 MPSF weekly awards and saw 13 gymnasts combine for 20 All-MPSF honors, while 14 student-athletes earned Academic All-MPSF recognition, further emphasizing the program’s excellence both in competition and in the classroom.

That success culminated in a fourth consecutive conference championship, spanning two leagues, as SUU closed out its time in the MPSF by claiming a third straight title after winning the final MRGC championship before the transition. The Flippin’ Birds added to their impressive streak of NCAA Regional appearances, which now sits at 14 straight.

Finding Their Rhythm

The journey to that championship was far from simple.

“This team had a lot of heart and a lot of soul,” said head coach Scotty Bauman . “They wanted to be great so bad, and sometimes they tried a little too hard. What we learned is that we’ve got to help them compete with the same calm, confident focus they have in practice.”

Early in the season, the Flippin’ Birds faced challenges translating their potential into scores, hovering in the mid-195 range despite strong routines. That changed midway through the year at a pivotal road meet at Oregon State, where the team finally saw their performances rewarded.

“That was a turning point,” Bauman said. “They realized they were that good the whole time. After that, they knew they could compete with anybody.”

Battling Through Adversity

Adversity, however, remained a constant theme. Injuries forced multiple lineup adjustments throughout the season, including the loss of key all-arounder Brinley Christensen before the 2026 campaign even started. Others, like Kayla Pardue , Trista Goodman , Alyssa Fernandez , and Rilee Miller, battled through rehabilitation while still contributing.

Despite those setbacks, the Flippin’ Birds continued to perform at a high level.

“There was a lot this team had to overcome,” Bauman said. “But even with everything, they could go out there and beat just about anybody.”

Postseason Poise

Southern Utah carried that resilience into the postseason, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Regionals. The Flippin’ Birds delivered strong performances, including a standout showing on beam to close the meet. Southern Utah, in fact, was the top-performing beam team of the session, beating Georgia, BYU, and Michigan State.

“I was thoroughly pleased with how we performed at regionals,” Bauman said. “To see them fight back and finish the way they did, that says everything about who they are.”

The experience gained on the national stage is expected to pay dividends moving forward, as SUU returns a strong core of contributors.

“You can’t overstate how important that postseason experience is,” Bauman added. “It changes your team. It makes them hungry.”

Building Toward the Future

With much of the roster returning and key athletes expected back from injury, the foundation is firmly in place for continued success. The focus heading into the offseason is clear: refining the approach to match the team’s physical capabilities.

“Confidence comes from preparation,” Bauman said. “We’ve got to keep working on the mental side, staying composed, trusting the work, and not letting mistakes linger.”

After another championship season and a postseason run, the Flippin’ Birds have positioned themselves for what could be an even stronger future as they move into the PAC-12 next year.

“This team knows how good they are now,” Bauman said. “And that’s what makes them dangerous.”

Next Up

Head Coach Scotty Bauman and his staff will take the team into the offseason. The Flippin’ Birds have secured four straight conference titles and will make the move to the PAC-12 in July, returning a team that is deep and hungry for success at the highest level.

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