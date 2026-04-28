Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease with over 90,000 people per year being diagnosed. 1.1 million people in the United States currently suffer from PD1. Although there is no known single cause of the disease, recent research has shown that environmental toxins such as pesticides and chemicals used in dry cleaning/industrial cleaners (Trichlorethylene or TCE), significantly increase the risk of someone developing Parkinson’s Disease. For example, a commonly used chemical for pesticides, Paraquat, increases the risk of PD up to 500 times.2

The primary treatments for Parkinson’s focus on providing motor symptom relief. There currently is no medicinal method to slow progression of Parkinson’s Disease. However, several studies indicate the benefits of exercise and in particular, vigorous cycling, slows progression and can provide significant daily symptom relief. Other beneficial activities shown to help symptom relief include running, boxing, Tai Chi, and dancing.

My brother, Rob Warner, was diagnosed with PD in 2008 at the age of 33. Three years ago, Rob invited me to join him at the World Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona.

The World Parkinson’s Congress occurs every 3 years at various locations around the world. The Congress program covers topics of interest to all members of the PD Community, including recent scientific and clinical research, rehabilitation research, education and training, best-care models, and quality of life issues. The Congress is attended by researchers, neurologists, rehabilitation therapists, physicians and nurses, social workers, people with PD, care partners and others.

My experience at the Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona was life changing for me. I learned so much! I learned about research findings (what we have learned so far, and what remains to be learned). I was able to learn about many of the devices and therapies that have been developed to address the symptoms of PD. I gained insight as to how caregivers can cope and thrive while assisting a loved one through the journey of PD. All of this was very informative and well organized. The best part, though, was the people. Intelligent, courageous and kind people share their experience with PD and what they are doing to improve their lives and the lives of others. I met people I had heard of in the Parkinson’s community – I left feeling that I had gained many friends among them. There is a stigma that some with Parkinson’s feel – there is nothing like walking among hundreds of people of Parkinson’s to convert that feeling of stigma into one of feeling part of a community. We met teams of bike riders who had biked across Europe to attend the Congress. While there are plenty of lectures and presentations – there is fun as well. There was boxing, ping pong, exercise and stretching sessions and even comedians. I found myself in tears at the closing ceremony. I still can’t explain why. I just knew I had experienced something beautiful and that my heart had been affected in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

The next World Parkinson’s Congress will be in Phoenix AZ, May 24-27, 2026. It will be held in the Phoenix Convention Center. Information about the Congress and how to register can be found at wpc2026.org. I encourage all who have any connection to PD to explore attending this event in Phoenix, or future World Parkinson’s Congress events.

To create awareness regarding PD, three teams of cyclists will be Pedaling to Phoenix to attend WPC 2026. Team West Coast will be starting in Seattle and travelling down the Pacific coast before heading East at San Diego. Team Route 66 is starting in Chicago picking up riders in St Louis and then heading West.

Team Utah will be led by my brother Rob and will be launching from the Parkinson’s Moving Day event at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on May 2nd. We will be riding down the state and will be accomplishing routes between these SW Utah cities on the following dates: Richfield -Panguitch, May 6; Panguitch-Cedar (via Hwy 20) May 7; Cedar-Enterprise, May 8; Enterprise-St. George, May 9, and St George-Mesquite (via Shivwits, May 11. If you want to ride with Team Utah for part of a day, or more, all are welcome. Each evening, we will be posting departure points and times for the following day at https://www.facebook.com/PedalForParkinsonsUT. We would love to ride with you. And if unable, for whatever reasons, we would love to meet you as we depart; or enjoy your encouragement along our route.

