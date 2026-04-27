CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University (SUU) celebrated a decade of momentum today with the official ribbon-cutting of the Joe and Beverly Burgess Family Business Center. The ceremony, attended by community members, donors, and University leadership, marked the completion of the two-story, 21,727-square-foot facility designed to support the rapid growth of the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business.

Over the past ten years, the Leavitt School of Business has seen enrollment more than double. This new center is an industrious response to that growth, providing the physical and professional infrastructure necessary to turn student ambition into marketplace achievement.

“This building is a testament to our University’s origin story: our willingness to ‘go back up the mountain’ to meet the needs of our community,” said Ken Hall, Dean of the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business. “In opening these doors today, we are providing a shared space where students can network, empower one another, and find the supportive guidance they need to soar. This center ensures that every one of the nearly 2,500 students in the School of Business has access to the mentorship and resources they deserve.”

The facility is specifically designed to create an atmosphere charged with opportunity. Highlights of the new space include:

Professional Sales Center: A state-of-the-art environment for developing essential communication and negotiation skills.

Dedicated Career Services Center: Connecting students to the right people and resources from the moment they begin their SUU journey.

William and Patricia Child Gathering Space: A central hub on the main floor intended for networking, student clubs, and recruiting events.

Enhanced Accessibility: The Alan and Kathy Hamlin Skybridge links the new center to the existing business building, fostering collaboration between faculty and students.

Academic Support: 38 additional faculty offices, dedicated study areas, and a student lounge for expanding graduate programs (MACC, MSBA, and MBA).

The project was made possible through the generous support of Joe and Beverly Burgess, as well as several key donors including Bill and Pat Child, Alan and Kathy Hamlin, Mark and Jeri Russell, Ken and Kim Scriber, Vince Rosdahl, Todd and Nadene Hinkins, Soltis Investment Advisors, Haynie CPAs, Paul and Jenifer Terry, and Wittwer Management/Boulevard Homes. Architectural design was led by MHTN Architects, with Zwick Construction serving as the general contractor.

The Joe and Beverly Burgess Family Business Center will officially welcome students for the Fall 2026 semester summer classes starting in May 2026.

About the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business

Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Leavitt School of Business offers six undergraduate degrees and three specialized graduate programs. Through a culture of mentorship and hands-on learning, the school prepares graduates who are proud and confident in the value of their degree. Learn more at www.suu.edu/business.