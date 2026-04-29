CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games (USG), an outreach department of Southern Utah University (SUU), and Brian Head Resort have agreed to a collaborative sponsorship that will focus on marketing of summer events throughout Iron County.

As part of the agreement, USG will host a community engagement event within its 40th Anniversary Celebration Series, presented by Leavitt Group and Auto-Owners Insurance at Brian Head Resort on Saturday, June 20 at the Giant Steps Base Area. The event will feature entertainment, vendors, and will also showcase special discounts to summer activities at the resort for Utah Summer Games participants. This includes Brian Head Resort 50% off scenic lift access throughout the 2026 summer season for USG participants. This exclusive discount may be redeemed at the Giant Steps ticket window with proof of registration in any Utah Summer Games event.

“We could not be more thrilled to enter into an agreement with Brian Head Resort to host events in conjunction with our 40th Anniversary celebration,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Games. “Brian Head Resort is a world-renowned destination, famous for its incredible scenery and picturesque year-round outdoor playgrounds for visitors of all kinds. We are grateful to have the opportunity to connect our athletes with this iconic, uniquely Utah location.”

The USG will also host their first competitions in Brian Head for several decades, with disc golf and corn hole events on the Brian Head Resort grounds. In the early rendition of the USG, Brian Head served as the Athletes’ Village, hosting athletes and events in the 1980s.

“We’re proud to partner with the Utah Summer Games and welcome athletes and their families back to Brian Head Resort,” said Tom Pettigrew, General Manager of Brian Head Resort. “This collaboration is a natural fit – bringing together community, competition, and the kind of mountain experiences that make Southern Utah special. From our scenic lift access to a full calendar of events, we’re excited to provide a setting where participants can compete, connect, and create lasting memories in the outdoors.”

Athletes can sign up for all events at utahsummergames.org. A complete event lineup for the 40th Anniversary Celebration Series, presented by Leavitt Group and Auto-Owners Insurance is also available on the website. The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah will be held Friday, June 5, with the LHM USG Block Party, presented by KSL 5 TV beginning before the opening ceremony.

Brian Head Resort will offer a full lineup of summer experiences from mid-June through late September 2026, highlighted by scenic chairlift rides, lift-served mountain biking, and a variety of base area activities operating throughout the season. Guests can enjoy a dynamic calendar of events, including signature resort events such as the Flyin’ Brian Mountain Bike Race, Escape the Heat Music Series, Festival of Flavors, and Oktoberfest celebrations. With extended lift hours during peak weekends, live music, food and beverage offerings, and family-friendly activities, Brian Head Resort continues to serve as a premier alpine destination for outdoor recreation and community events in Southern Utah.