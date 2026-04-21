Southern Utah finished the season with a 20-4 overall record—the highest winning percentage in school history—while posting a dominant 12-2 mark in conference play. The historic run secured the program’s first conference championship since the 2000-01 season, when it was a member of the Mid-Continental Conference. They were co-champions of the regular season that year. They hadn’t been a lone regular-season champion since 1994-95.

The Thunderbirds’ success was built on a complete and balanced statistical profile that ranked among the conference’s best. SUU led the Big Sky in scoring offense and scoring margin, showcasing its ability not only to put up points but also to separate itself from opponents. They also finished first in both rebounding margin and defensive rebounds, while ranking second in field goal percentage, steals, offensive rebounds, and made three-point field goals. Their unselfish style of play was reflected in a third-place finish in assists, rounding out one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

At the center of it all was a trio of standout performers. Tevian Jones led the offensive charge, finishing fifth in the Big Sky in scoring while also ranking third in three-point field goal percentage and tenth in overall field goal percentage. His ability to stretch defenses made him one of the most dangerous scorers in the conference, and he remains one of the best Thunderbirds to ever wear the jersey.

Running the show was Dre Marin, SUU’s all-time leader in total games played. Marin averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and nearly three assists per game. His leadership and durability were instrumental in guiding SUU through a challenging season.

John Knight III delivered a dominant all-around campaign. Knight ranked eighth in scoring, seventh in steals, and second in assists per game, while leading the entire conference in field goal percentage. His versatility made him one of the most unique and impactful players in Big Sky and SUU history.

The Thunderbirds also received key contributions from Maizen Fausett, who finished eighth in the conference in rebounding, helping anchor a frontcourt that consistently controlled the glass.

Together, the group formed the backbone of a team capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways. Whether it was Jones lighting it up from deep, Marin controlling tempo, or Knight dominating every facet of the game. Their production, combined with a deep and experienced supporting cast, allowed Southern Utah to maintain consistency throughout the season.

Perhaps most impressively, SUU protected its home court with authority, finishing the year with a perfect 14-0 record inside the America First Event Center. The season marked the first undefeated home record since 2000-01 and the most home wins in the Division I era for the Thunderbirds.

While the postseason did not unfold as the Thunderbirds had hoped, the regular-season title remains a historic milestone, one that continues to resonate within the program.

Now, as Southern Utah prepares to rejoin the Big Sky Conference, the 2020-21 season stands as a powerful reminder of what the program is capable of achieving. It’s more than just a championship; it’s a blueprint for the future.

The standard has been set. And as the Thunderbirds return to familiar ground, they do so with championship history behind them and new opportunities ahead.

About the Big Sky Conference

Founded in 1963, the Big Sky Conference is an NCAA Division I conference, competing in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Big Sky prides itself on its “#ExperienceElevated” platform that emphasizes the unique traits and lifelong benefits that the conference and its member institutions provide to around 3,300 student-athletes each year. Conference members have won 13 NCAA championships, including seven in football by five different members, as well as six of the last nine Division I men’s cross country titles by NAU.

About SUU Athletics

Southern Utah University Athletics is home to 15 NCAA Division I teams. SUU Athletics supports the University’s educational mission by fostering leadership, personal growth, and academic excellence. Committed to integrity and community engagement, we prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field. SUU Athletics is more than competition – it’s a transformative part of the Thunderbird experience.

Follow Us

Track Southern Utah Athletics 24/7 by following @SUUThunderbirds on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Athletics page on Facebook.

Big Sky Stories: Thunderbirds Set the Standard in 2020-21 4 min read By Parker Haynie, SUU Athletics CEDAR CITY, UTAH — In a season unlike any other, the Southern Utah University men’s basketball team delivered one of the most memorable campaigns in program history, capturing the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference regular season championship. Amid the uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunderbirds didn’t just endure, they thrived. Southern Utah finished the season with a 20-4 overall record—the highest winning percentage in school history—while posting a dominant 12-2 mark in conference play. The historic run secured the program’s first conference championship since the 2000-01 season, when it was a member of the Mid-Continental Conference. They were co-champions of the regular season that year. They hadn’t been a lone regular-season champion since 1994-95. The Thunderbirds’ success was built on a complete and balanced statistical profile that ranked among the conference’s best. SUU led the Big Sky in scoring offense and scoring margin, showcasing its ability not only to put up points but also to separate itself from opponents. They also finished first in both rebounding margin and defensive rebounds, while ranking second in field goal percentage, steals, offensive rebounds, and made three-point field goals. Their unselfish style of play was reflected in a third-place finish in assists, rounding out one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. At the center of it all was a trio of standout performers. Tevian Jones led the offensive charge, finishing fifth in the Big Sky in scoring while also ranking third in three-point field goal percentage and tenth in overall field goal percentage. His ability to stretch defenses made him one of the most dangerous scorers in the conference, and he remains one of the best Thunderbirds to ever wear the jersey. Running the show was Dre Marin, SUU’s all-time leader in total games played. Marin averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and nearly three assists per game. His leadership and durability were instrumental in guiding SUU through a challenging season. John Knight III delivered a dominant all-around campaign. Knight ranked eighth in scoring, seventh in steals, and second in assists per game, while leading the entire conference in field goal percentage. His versatility made him one of the most unique and impactful players in Big Sky and SUU history. The Thunderbirds also received key contributions from Maizen Fausett, who finished eighth in the conference in rebounding, helping anchor a frontcourt that consistently controlled the glass. Together, the group formed the backbone of a team capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways. Whether it was Jones lighting it up from deep, Marin controlling tempo, or Knight dominating every facet of the game. Their production, combined with a deep and experienced supporting cast, allowed Southern Utah to maintain consistency throughout the season. Perhaps most impressively, SUU protected its home court with authority, finishing the year with a perfect 14-0 record inside the America First Event Center. The season marked the first undefeated home record since 2000-01 and the most home wins in the Division I era for the Thunderbirds. While the postseason did not unfold as the Thunderbirds had hoped, the regular-season title remains a historic milestone, one that continues to resonate within the program. Now, as Southern Utah prepares to rejoin the Big Sky Conference, the 2020-21 season stands as a powerful reminder of what the program is capable of achieving. It’s more than just a championship; it’s a blueprint for the future. The standard has been set. And as the Thunderbirds return to familiar ground, they do so with championship history behind them and new opportunities ahead. About the Big Sky Conference Founded in 1963, the Big Sky Conference is an NCAA Division I conference, competing in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Big Sky prides itself on its “#ExperienceElevated” platform that emphasizes the unique traits and lifelong benefits that the conference and its member institutions provide to around 3,300 student-athletes each year. Conference members have won 13 NCAA championships, including seven in football by five different members, as well as six of the last nine Division I men’s cross country titles by NAU. About SUU Athletics Southern Utah University Athletics is home to 15 NCAA Division I teams. SUU Athletics supports the University’s educational mission by fostering leadership, personal growth, and academic excellence. Committed to integrity and community engagement, we prepare student-athletes for success both on and off the field. SUU Athletics is more than competition – it’s a transformative part of the Thunderbird experience. Follow Us Track Southern Utah Athletics 24/7 by following @SUUThunderbirds on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Athletics page on Facebook. Share









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