From Iron County Republican Party Executive Committee, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Iron County Republican Party held its 2026 County Convention this evening, drawing strong participation and engagement from delegates across the county. A total of 295 delegates were credentialed, representing approximately 92.8% of the 318 eligible delegates.

Delegates heard from candidates seeking the partisan Iron County Commission Seat A, Mike Bleak and Bruce McDonald, as well as candidates for Iron County Sheriff, Ken Carpenter and Pedro Garcia. Each candidate addressed the convention, sharing their qualifications and vision for serving the residents of Iron County.

New this year, the convention featured a non-binding straw poll for three local school board races. While these races remain nonpartisan and the results do not impact the official ballot, the addition of the straw poll gave delegates—among the most informed and engaged voters in the county—a meaningful opportunity to express their preferences. Organizers emphasized the importance of elevating delegate voices in races that directly impact local schools, community priorities, and ultimately taxpayer dollars.

School Board Straw Poll Results:

District 5:

Tiffiney Christiansen

Telton Hall

District 6:

Adam Hahn – 203 votes (74%)

Nathan Slaughter – 71 votes (26%)

District 7:

Justin Godfrey – 192 votes (68%)

Megen Ralphs – 88 votes (32%)

During her remarks to the delegate body, District 5 candidate Tiffiney Christiansen announced she was withdrawing from the race. Both Christiansen and Telton Hall had been running for the District 5 seat.

Several Partisan candidates were nominated by acclamation, reflecting unified support for unopposed positions:

Chad Dotson – County Attorney

Rand Bettridge – Iron County Commission Seat B

Jonathan Whittaker – County Clerk

Lucas A. Little – County Auditor

Rex Shipp – Utah House District 71

Convention Voting Results:

Iron County Sheriff:

Ken Carpenter – 238 votes (82%)

Pedro Garcia – 50 votes (18%)

Iron County Commission Seat A:

Mike Bleak – 160 votes (55%)

Bruce McDonald – 131 votes (45%)

The convention demonstrated the strength and engagement of the Iron County Republican Party, with robust participation and thoughtful consideration across all races.

Party leadership wants to express appreciation to the delegates, volunteers, and especially the candidates who stepped forward to run. Running for office requires significant time, effort, and commitment, and the party extends its gratitude to each individual willing to serve their community.

We are very pleased with the turnout and hope everyone involved felt the value and importance of providing candidates the opportunity to speak directly to the people they aim to represent.