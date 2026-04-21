“Serving stakeholders is one of our governing principles,” said Brooke MacNaughtan, chief people and community officer at Leavitt Group. “We created Leavitt Engage to foster connection and encourage civic involvement, while also setting aside dedicated time for employees to serve.”

Throughout the day, teams participated in a variety of hands-on projects, including donating blood with the American Red Cross, planting trees and cleaning up trails at Canyon Park, and supporting local organizations such as Iron County Care and Share and Happy Factory. Employees also tied blankets for children in need and prepared meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

“When planning the Day of Service, we wanted to offer a range of ways for employees to get involved in causes that matter to them,” said Laura Albrecht, Leavitt Engage program lead. “Providing flexible options made it easier for people to participate, work together as teammates, and give back to the causes they care about.”

In addition to in-person efforts, employees working remotely across the country contributed virtually by writing letters of gratitude to deployed troops, veterans, new recruits, and first responders, as well as connecting with immigrant and refugee women to help them practice English.

Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the nation with a mission to build, serve, and perpetuate independent insurance agencies as partners with local co-owners. With an extensive network of 80+ agencies and 290+ locations across 30 states, Leavitt Group offers a distinctive advantage with local ownership, delivering a personalized and collaborative approach to commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance. With over 70 years in the insurance industry, Leavitt Group brings national strength and local trust to the communities and clients they serve. For more information about Leavitt Group, visit www.leavitt.com.