By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Cedar City families are invited to enjoy a day of fun, learning, and community connection at the Lions Club’s 22nd Annual Kite Flight & Community Health Fair. The free event will take place on Saturday, April 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lawn of Cedar Middle School, located at 2215 W. Royal Hunte Drive.

This beloved annual tradition continues to grow, offering a meaningful way to celebrate both literacy and healthy living. Iron County students from preschool through 6th grade who have completed three months of reading will be rewarded with their choice of a free kite, book, or movie pass, an exciting incentive that encourages young readers to stay engaged and motivated.

The event is designed to bring families together for a day outdoors, flying kites, participating in health-focused activities, and connecting with community resources. With its combination of recreation and education, the Kite Flight & Community Health Fair has become a highlight of the spring season in Cedar City.

The Lions Club plays a vital role in making events like this possible. As part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with approximately 1.4 million members, the local club is dedicated to meeting the needs of the community through hands-on service and humanitarian efforts.

Guided by their motto, “We Serve,” Lions Club members focus on mentoring youth, supporting education through scholarships, and developing leadership skills. Their work not only strengthens individuals but also builds lasting connections within the community. Being a Lion offers members the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally, while fostering a spirit of kindness and service.

Across the country, Lions Clubs are also participating in the America 250 celebration, further highlighting their commitment to community engagement and national pride.

Residents are encouraged to support their local Lions Club by attending this upcoming event and participating in future activities. Whether you’re flying a kite, celebrating a young reader, or simply enjoying time with family, the day promises something for everyone.