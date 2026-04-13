By Brad Gillman, Intermountain Heath

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has once again named Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital one of the Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals in the nation.

This is the 11th consecutive time that Intermountain Cedar City Hospital has received the award, the entire length the award has existed. Intermountain Cedar City Hospital is the only hospital to win this award 11 times.

The NRHA announced the 20 top rural and community hospitals in the nation based on an evaluation conducted by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Hospitals are assessed using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, one of the most comprehensive and objective tools for measuring rural hospital performance.

Hospitals are also evaluated across several key areas, including quality of care, patient outcomes, patient perspective, affordability of care, and financial performance.

“Being named one of the nation’s Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals by the NRHA for the 11th consecutive time is an extraordinary honor, and to be the only hospital to achieve that milestone is deeply meaningful to our caregivers and to the community we are proud to serve,” said Jamison Robinett, president of Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital. “Rural communities need the same level of excellence in care close to home and this award affirms our dedication to delivering safe, affordable, and patient-centered care.”

This recognition highlights hospitals that are delivering strong clinical outcomes while responsibly managing resources.

“This award reflects the dedication and commitment of our caregivers and providers to the care and wellbeing of Iron County and the surrounding communities,” said Jarid Gray, MD, chief medical officer of Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital. “The fact that we have achieved this status for 11 consecutive years is reflective of our commitment to excellence and compassionate care that is central to our mission.”

The Chartis Center for Rural Health evaluates rural and critical access hospitals using publicly available data, focusing on market performance, value-based outcomes, and financial stewardship.

Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital is one of two Intermountain Health facilities nationwide named to the Top 20 list this year. The other Intermountain Health hospital is Intermountain Health Sevier Valley Hospital.