Kira Wootton has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Performing and Visual Arts. While at SUU, Wootton double majored in theatre and communications and minored in psychology.

Originally from West Bountiful, Utah, Wootton knew she wanted to attend SUU when she participated in a play competition in high school and a stage reading of her winning play was held on campus. With a deep love for theatre since the age of four, she knew SUU would be the perfect place to foster her love for theatre.

Wootton co-founded the successful Playwriting Club on campus, which has helped expand the playwriting experience in the theatre department. She hopes future T-Birds will benefit from the club and learn more about the art of playwriting. She also enjoyed her time participating in SUU’s Ballroom Dance Company and the friends she made in the club.

“There have been so many professors that have positively impacted my experience, including Dr. Sierra Warner who made me feel welcome in those early days,” said Wootton. ” And thank you to Dr. Scott Knowles for casting me in Roe and reigniting my love of theatre. I hope to become a professor one day because of you.”

For future T-Birds, Wootton’s advice is to get involved on campus as much as possible. “If no clubs interest you, make your own!” said Wootton. “I would also encourage students to use the available resources that SUU offers like the Disability Resource Center and Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS). Mental health is important and I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Kaden Jensen

Kaden Jensen has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. He earned his degrees in biology and chemistry with a minor in computer science. Jensen always had a fascination with nature and plants, guiding him towards biology, but it wasn’t until he attended SUU that he discovered a greater interest and application beyond biology that incorporated chemistry and computer science.

A southern Utah native, Jensen was drawn to SUU for the small class sizes and enough distance from his hometown of St. George to focus on his studies. One of his favorite parts of his college experience has been collaborating with professors on research projects involving chemistry synthesis and virtual reality game development for chemistry education. Jensen also appreciated the opportunity to volunteer in the SUU Community Gardens program, where he could step away from the busyness of life.

“Dr. Matthew Prater and Dr. Bruce Howard have been wonderful mentors to me at SUU and made a huge impact on my experience,” said Jensen. “From research projects, traveling to conferences, and countless hours learning and experimenting alongside one another, it is because of professors like them that I view school as joyful, exciting, and worth loving rather than something to be intimidated by.”

Jensen hopes future T-Birds learn to fall in love with learning at SUU like he did. “Once school stops feeling like a task, it can become deeply fulfilling,” said Jensen. “I truly love school. Academia has brought me so much joy and fulfillment, and I hope it can do the same for others.”

College of Health Sciences – Tim Arauzo

Tim Arauzo has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Health Sciences. Arauzo grew up in West Jordan, Utah and majored in exercise science and minored in Spanish. He chose to attend SUU because of the easy access to outdoor recreation and the natural beauty that encompasses southern Utah where he takes full advantage of by playing grass volleyball, snowboarding, and rock climbing.

Inspired by his personal experience and passion for helping others, Arauzo had a clear path of choosing exercise science as his major in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. He plans to continue his education at the University of Utah in the summer of 2026 as part of their Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program to specialize in neurological rehabilitation. His goal is to help those affected by nervous system disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease or traumatic brain injuries.

“I want to thank my parents for always believing in me and encouraging me in my decisions,” said Arauzo. “They are great examples of giving back to the community through acts of service and volunteerism, which is what I also aimed to do while attending SUU.”

Arauzo was a service leader in the after school sports program for local middle school students, volunteered weekly at a local boxing studio class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and was a peer mentor on campus at the Disability Resource Center. He also enjoyed playing on SUU’s club soccer and pickleball teams.

“My advice is to try new things with new people,” said Arauzo. “Don’t live a comfortable life, and don’t be discouraged when things don’t go your way; everything works out in the end.”

Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development – Nakomi Yardley

Nakomi Yardley has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Education and Human Development. She earned her degree in elementary education because she always knew she wanted to be a teacher and help others reach their full potential.

Originally from Beaver, Utah, Yardley said SUU always felt like home when she visited. In high school, she participated in an impactful summer scholarship program held at SUU called Governor Honor’s Academy that solidified her decision to become a T-Bird, alongside SUU’s strong education program.

“While attending SUU, I have been a part of the Education Club on campus which was the best thing for me to make friends and build the support system that I needed,” said Yardley. She also credits various professors in the education program who helped her become a better student, teacher, and person like Stacy Hurst, Jamie Hamblin, Abbey Judd, William Davis, and Torrie Rice. “Every professor has their students’ best interests at heart, and they really do care about each of us.”

For future T-Birds, Yardley encourages everyone to ask questions when you don’t know the answer because, at SUU, the professors are here to help and want you to be supported.

Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business – Matt Cherry

Matt Cherry has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business. He majored in accounting and chose to attend SUU as a legacy, following in his mother’s footsteps. After a few career path changes, Cherry chose accounting after being inspired and encouraged by Dr. Melinda Ford in her Accounting 2010 class.

One of Cherry’s favorite parts in the accounting program has been his involvement in the Professional Accountancy Club (PAC).

“I owe a great start to my career to PAC and the wonderful professors who helped facilitate the many events by creating network opportunities and assisting with job searching,” said Cherry. “I am extremely grateful to professors Jeff Orton and Paul Scheider who helped me get a job through these events and for offering incredible life and career advice.”

Cherry would also like to thank Professors Steve Engst and Jon Lee for making a positive impact on his college experience and encouraging him to be passionate about the accounting field.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences – Hayden McCoy

Hayden McCoy has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. She majored in philosophy and minored in economics and is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada. McCoy chose SUU because she appreciated the small-town feel, beautiful weather, and surrounding scenery of Cedar City.

As the co-president of the Philosophy Club on campus, McCoy is thankful for the opportunity it allowed her to research topics she is interested in, while simultaneously getting to know her peers better. She also served as a peer mentor on campus at the Disability Resource Center and described the experience as rewarding.

Her advice for incoming students is to take classes that interest you, even if it doesn’t align with your major. “Had I not taken classes outside of my original scope of interest, I would not have discovered my passion for philosophy or met some of my closest friends,” said McCoy.

McCoy would like to thank Dr. Sean Murphy and Dr. Gretchen Ellefson for their support during her college career. “My professors have always been there to help me understand difficult philosophical topics, while developing my own ideas,” said McCoy. “My professors always pushed me to be the best student I could be, and helped me find my philosophical interests and fulfill my goals.”

School of Aviation – Josh Pinneker

Josh Pinneker has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the School of Aviation. He majored in aerospace/aviation sciences with an emphasis in fixed wing, and minored in communications with an emphasis in messaging and human interaction.

Native to San Diego, California, Pinneker had no hesitation choosing SUU for his education after spending much of his young life visiting southern Utah with family and friends. From skiing nearby at Brian Head Resort to attending retreats at Zion National Park, southern Utah became another backyard for him. When it was time to decide on a career path, Pinneker explored the idea of aviation, which led him to the School of Aviation at SUU.

When not in class or in the sky, Pinneker enjoyed playing intramural flag football and co-ed indoor volleyball on campus in his spare time. He is cheering on the next generation of intramural sports at SUU, in hopes they will have more victories.

Pinneker credits his faith in Jesus Christ, his parents, and various aviation instructors who helped him achieve his dream in aviation. “My first instructor, Kyle Phillips, has had a huge impact on my flying career,” said Pinneker. “Instruction from my other primary instructors like Sam Huhtala, Ethan Vincent, and Ainsley Warren, have laid the foundation for my flying and have taught me to be a pilot who makes sound aeronautical decisions and prioritizes safety above all else.”

Pinneker says he is extremely excited to give back to the aviation program as a flight instructor, where he hopes to guide students to have the same love for aviation that his instructors gave him.

Members of the community are invited to attend the University Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center, with individual college convocations to take place on Friday, April 24 at various times throughout the day. To ensure public safety and make entry more efficient, SUU’s clear-bag policy will be enforced at all commencement events.

For more information about SUU’s 127th Commencement, please visit suu.edu/graduation.

Stock Image SUU Names 2026 College Valedictorians 9 min read By Gabrielle Costello, Southern Utah University Each year at Southern Utah University, a valedictorian is selected from each of the colleges to represent their graduating classes. These exceptional students reflect both academic achievement and a deep dedication to their campus and community. College of Performing and Visual Arts – Kira Wootton Kira Wootton has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Performing and Visual Arts. While at SUU, Wootton double majored in theatre and communications and minored in psychology. Originally from West Bountiful, Utah, Wootton knew she wanted to attend SUU when she participated in a play competition in high school and a stage reading of her winning play was held on campus. With a deep love for theatre since the age of four, she knew SUU would be the perfect place to foster her love for theatre. Wootton co-founded the successful Playwriting Club on campus, which has helped expand the playwriting experience in the theatre department. She hopes future T-Birds will benefit from the club and learn more about the art of playwriting. She also enjoyed her time participating in SUU’s Ballroom Dance Company and the friends she made in the club. “There have been so many professors that have positively impacted my experience, including Dr. Sierra Warner who made me feel welcome in those early days,” said Wootton. ” And thank you to Dr. Scott Knowles for casting me in Roe and reigniting my love of theatre. I hope to become a professor one day because of you.” For future T-Birds, Wootton’s advice is to get involved on campus as much as possible. “If no clubs interest you, make your own!” said Wootton. “I would also encourage students to use the available resources that SUU offers like the Disability Resource Center and Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS). Mental health is important and I couldn’t have done this without them.” Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Kaden Jensen Kaden Jensen has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the Walter Maxwell Gibson College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. He earned his degrees in biology and chemistry with a minor in computer science. Jensen always had a fascination with nature and plants, guiding him towards biology, but it wasn’t until he attended SUU that he discovered a greater interest and application beyond biology that incorporated chemistry and computer science. A southern Utah native, Jensen was drawn to SUU for the small class sizes and enough distance from his hometown of St. George to focus on his studies. One of his favorite parts of his college experience has been collaborating with professors on research projects involving chemistry synthesis and virtual reality game development for chemistry education. Jensen also appreciated the opportunity to volunteer in the SUU Community Gardens program, where he could step away from the busyness of life. “Dr. Matthew Prater and Dr. Bruce Howard have been wonderful mentors to me at SUU and made a huge impact on my experience,” said Jensen. “From research projects, traveling to conferences, and countless hours learning and experimenting alongside one another, it is because of professors like them that I view school as joyful, exciting, and worth loving rather than something to be intimidated by.” Jensen hopes future T-Birds learn to fall in love with learning at SUU like he did. “Once school stops feeling like a task, it can become deeply fulfilling,” said Jensen. “I truly love school. Academia has brought me so much joy and fulfillment, and I hope it can do the same for others.” College of Health Sciences – Tim Arauzo Tim Arauzo has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Health Sciences. Arauzo grew up in West Jordan, Utah and majored in exercise science and minored in Spanish. He chose to attend SUU because of the easy access to outdoor recreation and the natural beauty that encompasses southern Utah where he takes full advantage of by playing grass volleyball, snowboarding, and rock climbing. Inspired by his personal experience and passion for helping others, Arauzo had a clear path of choosing exercise science as his major in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. He plans to continue his education at the University of Utah in the summer of 2026 as part of their Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program to specialize in neurological rehabilitation. His goal is to help those affected by nervous system disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease or traumatic brain injuries. “I want to thank my parents for always believing in me and encouraging me in my decisions,” said Arauzo. “They are great examples of giving back to the community through acts of service and volunteerism, which is what I also aimed to do while attending SUU.” Arauzo was a service leader in the after school sports program for local middle school students, volunteered weekly at a local boxing studio class for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and was a peer mentor on campus at the Disability Resource Center. He also enjoyed playing on SUU’s club soccer and pickleball teams. “My advice is to try new things with new people,” said Arauzo. “Don’t live a comfortable life, and don’t be discouraged when things don’t go your way; everything works out in the end.” Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development – Nakomi Yardley Nakomi Yardley has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Education and Human Development. She earned her degree in elementary education because she always knew she wanted to be a teacher and help others reach their full potential. Originally from Beaver, Utah, Yardley said SUU always felt like home when she visited. In high school, she participated in an impactful summer scholarship program held at SUU called Governor Honor’s Academy that solidified her decision to become a T-Bird, alongside SUU’s strong education program. “While attending SUU, I have been a part of the Education Club on campus which was the best thing for me to make friends and build the support system that I needed,” said Yardley. She also credits various professors in the education program who helped her become a better student, teacher, and person like Stacy Hurst, Jamie Hamblin, Abbey Judd, William Davis, and Torrie Rice. “Every professor has their students’ best interests at heart, and they really do care about each of us.” For future T-Birds, Yardley encourages everyone to ask questions when you don’t know the answer because, at SUU, the professors are here to help and want you to be supported. Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business – Matt Cherry Matt Cherry has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business. He majored in accounting and chose to attend SUU as a legacy, following in his mother’s footsteps. After a few career path changes, Cherry chose accounting after being inspired and encouraged by Dr. Melinda Ford in her Accounting 2010 class. One of Cherry’s favorite parts in the accounting program has been his involvement in the Professional Accountancy Club (PAC). “I owe a great start to my career to PAC and the wonderful professors who helped facilitate the many events by creating network opportunities and assisting with job searching,” said Cherry. “I am extremely grateful to professors Jeff Orton and Paul Scheider who helped me get a job through these events and for offering incredible life and career advice.” Cherry would also like to thank Professors Steve Engst and Jon Lee for making a positive impact on his college experience and encouraging him to be passionate about the accounting field. College of Humanities and Social Sciences – Hayden McCoy Hayden McCoy has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. She majored in philosophy and minored in economics and is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada. McCoy chose SUU because she appreciated the small-town feel, beautiful weather, and surrounding scenery of Cedar City. As the co-president of the Philosophy Club on campus, McCoy is thankful for the opportunity it allowed her to research topics she is interested in, while simultaneously getting to know her peers better. She also served as a peer mentor on campus at the Disability Resource Center and described the experience as rewarding. Her advice for incoming students is to take classes that interest you, even if it doesn’t align with your major. “Had I not taken classes outside of my original scope of interest, I would not have discovered my passion for philosophy or met some of my closest friends,” said McCoy. McCoy would like to thank Dr. Sean Murphy and Dr. Gretchen Ellefson for their support during her college career. “My professors have always been there to help me understand difficult philosophical topics, while developing my own ideas,” said McCoy. “My professors always pushed me to be the best student I could be, and helped me find my philosophical interests and fulfill my goals.” School of Aviation – Josh Pinneker Josh Pinneker has been named the 2026 valedictorian for the School of Aviation. He majored in aerospace/aviation sciences with an emphasis in fixed wing, and minored in communications with an emphasis in messaging and human interaction. Native to San Diego, California, Pinneker had no hesitation choosing SUU for his education after spending much of his young life visiting southern Utah with family and friends. From skiing nearby at Brian Head Resort to attending retreats at Zion National Park, southern Utah became another backyard for him. When it was time to decide on a career path, Pinneker explored the idea of aviation, which led him to the School of Aviation at SUU. When not in class or in the sky, Pinneker enjoyed playing intramural flag football and co-ed indoor volleyball on campus in his spare time. He is cheering on the next generation of intramural sports at SUU, in hopes they will have more victories. Pinneker credits his faith in Jesus Christ, his parents, and various aviation instructors who helped him achieve his dream in aviation. “My first instructor, Kyle Phillips, has had a huge impact on my flying career,” said Pinneker. “Instruction from my other primary instructors like Sam Huhtala, Ethan Vincent, and Ainsley Warren, have laid the foundation for my flying and have taught me to be a pilot who makes sound aeronautical decisions and prioritizes safety above all else.” Pinneker says he is extremely excited to give back to the aviation program as a flight instructor, where he hopes to guide students to have the same love for aviation that his instructors gave him. Members of the community are invited to attend the University Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center, with individual college convocations to take place on Friday, April 24 at various times throughout the day. To ensure public safety and make entry more efficient, SUU’s clear-bag policy will be enforced at all commencement events. For more information about SUU’s 127th Commencement, please visit suu.edu/graduation. Share









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