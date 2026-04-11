A 19-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday after police say he assaulted another resident inside a Cedar City group home.

Eagle Nicholas Moya was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault following the incident at the Chrysalis Home, located at 2470 W. Pachea Trail.

Officers with the Cedar City Police Department were dispatched to the residence at approximately 11:43 p.m. on April 1 on a report of a domestic violence-related disturbance involving two clients living at the facility.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court in support of the arrest, the victim told officers the altercation began over items in a shared refrigerator inside the home.

The situation escalated when Moya allegedly exited his room, charged toward the victim and began striking him in the face.

The victim reported he was knocked to the ground during the confrontation, where he was hit multiple times and kicked. Responding officers observed slight redness on the victim’s upper left cheek, though the injury was described as faint.

A staff member at the group home provided additional details, telling police that Moya had emerged from his room holding what was described as a long wooden object. The object was later identified as the sheath of a wooden katana.

Moya was seen striking the object against his hand before advancing toward the victim.

Staff intervened before the object was used, removing it from Moya’s possession as he approached the victim. However, the physical altercation continued, ultimately resulting in the victim being taken to the ground

While the staff member said he did not witness the physical blows firsthand, he reported hearing the victim yell “ow” multiple times during the struggle before separating the two individuals.

Police said the victim also reported being threatened as Moya approached him with the wooden object, though he was unable to recall the exact words used.

“The victim stated that Moya threatened him as he approached him with the weapon,” according to the affidavit. “The victim stated that since he was in shock, he didn’t remember the words said.”

When interviewed by officers, Moya’s account of the incident was described as largely consistent with the victim’s regarding how the confrontation began. However, Moya denied striking the victim and told police that he only kicked him after the victim grabbed his legs.

“I spoke with Moya, his recollection of the incident was consisted (sic) with [t]he victims but did not recall ever hitting the victim and when it came to the claims of kicking the victim,” the affidavit states. “Moya claimed that the victim grabbed his legs and he kicked the victim trying to get away.”

Moya admitted to grabbing the wooden sheath and told officers he intended to use it as a weapon “in the heat of the situation.”

Moya was transported to the Iron County Correctional Facility.