CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah University (SUU) is proud to announce Emily Sage Wheeler, a musical theatre major from Grace, Idaho, has been named the University Valedictorian for the Class of 2026. This prestigious honor recognizes Wheeler’s exceptional academic record and her significant contributions to SUU’s Department of Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration (TDAA).

Wheeler chose SUU for its nationally recognized performing arts programs and its unique professional connection to the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival. During her time on campus, she balanced a demanding rehearsal schedule with rigorous academic research, including an acting fellowship with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, where she appeared in 93 performances.

Beyond the stage, Wheeler served as a student employee in the TDAA costume shop for three years and conducted innovative research exploring the intersection of psychology, neurology, and theatrical performance.

“I was shocked when Provost [Shauna] Mendini told me I had been named the University Valedictorian,” said Wheeler. “It means a lot to me that by receiving this honor, the arts as a whole are recognized as academically challenging. The Bachelor of Fine Arts program forces students to conduct deep research, physically push themselves, and be vulnerable. It is a rigorous path, and I’m grateful for the mentors who believed in me.”

A defining moment in Wheeler’s journey was her capstone project, a ten-minute play titled, The Beauty of What Remains. The production, which she wrote, directed, and choreographed, explores finding hope following the passing of her older sister. Wheeler identifies the vulnerability required to share such a personal story as her greatest achievement during her time at SUU.

Following graduation, Wheeler plans to move to Boise, Idaho, to pursue a career in education before applying to graduate school. Her success reflects SUU’s mission to provide personalized mentorship and empower students to turn their passions into meaningful careers.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from the faculty here is that the only reason you won’t succeed is if you give up trying,” Wheeler explained. “They taught me that we have to fail in order to learn, and that those moments of challenge provide the greatest opportunities for growth. I am so thankful to the Cedar City community for supporting the arts and making this work possible.”

Members of the community are invited to attend the Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with doors opening at 5 p.m. To ensure public safety and make entry more efficient, SUU’s clear-bag policy will be enforced at all commencement events.

For more information about SUU’s 127th Commencement, please visit suu.edu/graduation.

About Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students realize their potential through personalized mentorship from people dedicated to helping them soar. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, SUU provides hands-on, career-focused learning to prepare students for the future. Located in the world’s best backyard, SUU’s safe and vibrant campus offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels supported and inspired by both the natural beauty and a strong sense of community. Whether on campus or online, SUU provides an education that is competitively priced and highly valued, giving students the skills and confidence to thrive in any professional setting. This is where students soar.