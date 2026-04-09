From Ann Powell, For Iron County Today

Cedar City — For more than three decades, Christ the King Catholic Church has quietly supported families in need through the St. Martha’s Baby Basket project, providing essential items for newborns and their mothers. Now, the community will have an opportunity to contribute to that effort during an upcoming donation event hosted by the Cedar Area Interfaith Alliance.

The baskets—carefully assembled with clothing, blankets, and other necessities—are intended for infants born into challenging circumstances. As Cedar City continues to grow, organizers say the need for these baskets is increasing.

For the past 20 years, Cindy Davidson has led the effort to prepare the baskets. In January 2023, she marked a significant milestone with the distribution of her 1,000th basket. Since then, many more have been delivered to families in need.

Cedar City Hospital partners with Davidson to ensure the baskets reach the appropriate recipients. While she sees direct needs, the families who receive them, one unexpected encounter left a lasting impression.

In a Facebook post, Davidson recalled a moment while shopping at Walmart, when a cashier asked about the large number of similarly sized items she was purchasing. After Davidson explained the project, the cashier revealed that she had once received one of the baskets herself.

“She told me it was everything she needed it to be,” Davidson wrote.

The two shared an emotional embrace in the checkout line—a moment Davidson described as one she will always cherish.

Community members are invited to support the project on April 16 by donating items for the baskets. Donations will be accepted from 3 to 6 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 690 S. Cove Drive, near the pavilion. A list of needed items is available on the event flyer.

Those unable to attend may drop off donations at the church at their convenience.