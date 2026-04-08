Cedar City woman sets World Record in Ohio for a 132.5 lb Strict Curl

By Diane Dreyer, For Iron County Today

Camille Palmer of Cedar City became the first woman on American soil to strict curl 130 lbs (58.97 kg). Taking that weight on a 2nd attempt after opening the meet successfully with a 125 lb curl. A third attempt would surpass the record and become a new World Record of 132.5 lbs (60.10 kg) Giving her a 4th World record in multiple federations and earn her the best overall female lifter of the meet (pound for pound)

The meet was held in Columbus, Ohio on March 7, in conjunction with The Arnold Sports weekend.

She competed in California earlier this year, where in January she set the record of 127.5 lbs. Coming home with the record she already had her sights set on breaking it in March in Ohio.

Training began for Ohio with a brutal 5 week block of 2 curl days per week. A duration of 3 to 3.5 hours each day. Leading up to the 132.5 lb World Record she logged over 40 hours of curls in that 5 week prep.

Camille has a world record holder Coach preparing her for competition, allowing her to have input in her programming and driving and motivating her to a world champion level. It’s a shared victory for the pair!

Camille, a coach, herself, stands out from others with the candid honesty of her personal struggles. She doesn’t proclaim “I overcame it” but shares that “I almost didn’t”. She is not above any of it—all the struggles. She believes that no one has to sit alone trying to figure it out. “We all need someone in our corner to hold us accountable, to support us, to give us perspective (even when you don’t want it.)” If you need someone in your corner, Camille is a positive choice.

Camille gives back—spending any free time serving others, public speaking and showing care and concern for her Cedar City community.

Currently in her 14th year as an Assistant Drill Team Coach (high school dance), she also teaches and coaches young adults and teens with mental health, addictions, social and emotional health as well as group support. She volunteers her time at the Southwest Utah Youth Center (JJYS) and Utah Food Bank (mobile food pantry) In addition Camille has a passion for teaching group fitness classes at local gyms and spends 3-5 days a week working in senior care at an Assisted Living Facility.

Her next strict curl competition will take place in California in May. Then The Olympia in Las Vegas in September. Both competitions will give her the opportunity to set new World Records, spread kindness and have valued connection with other athletes, spectators and event staff. International meets or competitions are on the horizon. She has received invitations to represent the United States in Italy, Germany and France.

Breaking records, breaking the cycle and breaking the silence. Camille is a true champion.