By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he drove off the roadway and crashed into multiple parked vehicles, allegedly while under the influence.

Michael Steven Lucero, 43, is facing charges of driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor, and failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. March 25 at the Cedar Band Travel Plaza near Interstate 15’s Exit 51.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the roadway and crash into several parked or stopped vehicles.

“Witnesses also reported seeing the driver, later identified as Michael Lucero, dispose of several empty Arnold Palmer spiked lemonade cans inside of the gas station bathroom,” the affidavit states.

Deputies later recovered three empty cans from a restroom trash can that matched missing cans from a 12-pack located inside Lucero’s vehicle.

Officers also reportedly found additional alcohol inside the vehicle, including “one empty bottle of rum behind the passenger seat and one almost full open bottle in the center console,” the affidavit states.

During field sobriety tests, Lucero allegedly showed multiple signs of impairment.

A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.166, more than three times Utah’s legal limit of 0.05.

Court records indicate Lucero has a prior DUI conviction within the past 10 years, which elevates the current charge.

Lucero was transported to the Iron County Correctional Facility following his arrest.