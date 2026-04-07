In addition to landing a solid 19-13 overall record and securing one of the WAC’s top three spots, the Thunderbirds garnered a bundle of impressive achievements and accolades throughout the 2025-2026 campaign.

Head Coach Tracy Mason said:

“Overall, I’m just really proud of this group. They came in ready to work in the summer and wanted to change some things around since they weren’t content with the last couple years. They were fighters, and they were a really fun, competitive group to coach.”

2025-26 Overview

The Thunderbirds entered their final season in the WAC with a chip on their shoulder after unanimously being ranked last in the conference’s preseason coaches’ poll. They immediately began to defy expectations with statement wins over the PAC-12’s Washington State Cougars and the Big Sky’s Eastern Washington Eagles.

Southern Utah bounced back from its first loss of the season against the Idaho Vandals with a fantastic four-game winning streak. The stretch included a stunning overtime win on the road against Cal Poly, a dazzling comeback win over New Mexico State at home, and a dramatic rout of Nelson University in which SUU shattered its program’s three-point record with 16 triples.

Even though the team dropped a couple of tough road games to end the preseason, they entered conference play with an impressive 8-4 record and an undefeated standard on their home court.

SUU tipped off their final year in the WAC with an exciting 3-0 start before taking their first home loss of the season in an overtime heartbreaker against California Baptist. The scorching offense that had consistently topped the conference quieted down as the Thunderbirds lost two more games in a challenging Texas road trip.

However, their defense pulled them back on track in their second lap of the WAC with a pair of wins in which they held Utah Valley and Utah Tech to 60 and 49 points, respectively. They carried the momentum into a victory over UT Arlington and two of their most impactful triumphs of the year: a 71-68 nailbiter win over Abilene Christian at home and an 85-70 road landslide over the WAC-leading California Baptist Lancers.

Starting their third and final lap of the conference with a three-game homestand, Southern Utah earned a sweep-securing win over UTA, a much-needed success against Tarleton State, and a gritty 78-70 victory over ACU that put them in prime position to win the WAC regular season title. The final win on senior night tied SUU’s program record for home wins.

Unfortunately, shocking road losses to in-state rivals Utah Tech and Utah Valley detracted from the Thunderbirds’ strong momentum as they ended the regular season in a three-game skid. Despite sweeping the Mavericks in their three-game series, Southern Utah couldn’t get the best of them in the postseason, losing in the WAC Tournament’s quarterfinal round.

For the second time in SUU history, the team received a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, where they lost in an exhilarating second-round shootout against Pepperdine University.

2025-26 Leaders

Although the campaign came to a frustrating end, the Thunderbirds consistently exceeded expectations and defied the odds. While they may have been underestimated in the preseason poll, it’s hard to deny they were one of the conference’s best teams this year.

Southern Utah led the WAC in scoring with 72.3 points per game, rebounding with 41.5 boards per game, and averaged a conference-high 33% rate from the perimeter.

SUU’s individual players also topped the charts throughout the year. Leading her team and the conference in rebounds per game with 9.9, junior Ava Uhrich garnered a First-Team All-WAC selection for the first time in her impressive career. She also averaged 14.6 points per game, which ranks in the conference’s top five, and compiled a hefty 11 double-doubles.

However, it was sophomore Sierra Chambers who led the team in scoring. Her fantastic breakout season included 14.8 points per game and a team-high 3.8 assists per game, both of which ranked fourth in the conference.

Transferring to Southern Utah this season from Umpqua Community College, junior Brooklyn Fely rounded out the three-headed attack with 13.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, and 10 double-doubles. Among WAC players who made five or more field goals per game, Fely’s 47.8% rate was the most accurate.

In addition to Chambers, sophomore Kortney Doman also emerged as a shining star in her second year. She racked up a team-high 39 steals and 33 blocks.

2025-26 Trophy Case

Ava Uhrich :

All-WAC First Team

3x WAC Player of the Week

LMU Christmas Classic Most Valuable Player

Brooklyn Fely :

All-WAC Second Team

2x WAC Player of the Week

4x WAC Newcomer of the Week

Sierra Chambers :

All-WAC Second Team

1x WAC Player of the Week

LMU Christmas Classic All-Tournament Team

Devyn Kiernan :

All-WAC Freshman Team

2025-26 Records

Single-Game

Assists

Eighth all-time – Sierra Chambers

Single-Season

Points

Rebounds

Made Field Goals

Sixth all-time – Ava Uhrich

3-pt Field Goal Percentage (min. 25 attempts)

Fourth all-time – Morgan Trigueiro

Career

Points

Ninth all-time – Ava Uhrich

Rebounds

Ninth all-time – Ava Uhrich

Blocks

Seventh all-time: Ashley Banks

Made Field Goals

Sixth all-time: Ava Uhrich

Field Goal Percentage (min. 150 attempts per season)

Ninth all-time: Ava Uhrich

Next Up

After graduating only one senior, SUU could run it back with the majority of their players in the 2026-2027 season. As they return to the Big Sky Conference, the Thunderbirds will aim to build on the success they found this year and defeat the odds once again.

“Next year, we want to stay hungry,” Head Coach Tracy Mason shared. “We have to understand that it’s a new conference, and we’re going to be playing new teams. This program is motivated for that. The team wants to build upon what we’ve done and put the work in this summer.”

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah women’s basketball, follow @SUUWBasketball on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Women’s Basketball Facebook page.