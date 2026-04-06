By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 in Iron County.

Jeffery T. Rindlisbacher, 35, is facing a third-degree felony charge of threatening with or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, the incident occurred March 24 near milepost 33 on northbound Interstate-15.

The victim told deputies the suspect began following his vehicle too closely after being passed on the highway. After moving into the right lane, the suspect then pulled alongside him holding a firearm.

“The suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim with a firearm in his hand,” the affidavit states, adding that the barrel was pointed toward the roof of the suspect’s truck.

The victim told investigators he feared the suspect would use the weapon and called 911 after slowing down and braking to create distance.

The firearm, described as a dark handgun with a rail for mounting a light, was later located in the suspect’s driver-side door, the affidavit states.

During an interview with deputies, Rindlisbacher gave a different account, stating the other driver had passed him, made a gesture and slowed down. He told investigators he displayed the firearm “to show the victim he didn’t want any trouble.”

The suspect reportedly acknowledged pulling the firearm because he felt intimidated, despite reporting no threatening behavior from the other driver beyond slowing down.

Court documents Rindlisbacher had previously been under investigation for a similar incident in December 2025 involving a firearm in a parking lot, though no charges were filed in that case.

Based on the investigation, deputies determined the incident constituted a road rage-related offense, elevating the charge to a third-degree felony under Utah law.

Rindlisbacher was arrested at 9:45 p.m. and booked into custody.