By Mary Saylor, For Iron County Today

Two Cedar Middle School teachers have been named Southern Utah STEM Teachers of the Year, highlighting their impact both in and out of the classroom.

Lisa Allred was awarded Excellence in Science, and Dale Prince was recognized for Excellence in Technology. These honors are part of the Southern Utah STEM Awards, which celebrate educators across the region who are making a meaningful impact in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Teachers are nominated by students and community members, making this recognition especially meaningful.

Known for her enthusiasm and connection with students, Mrs. Allred brings 28 years of experience to the classroom, including teaching high school Biology and serving as a student government advisor before joining Cedar Middle School where she has taught 7th grade Science for the past 16 years. When asked what she loves best about teaching, Allred shared, “I love the kids. They make me laugh. They make me smile. I’ve always loved being outside and having adventures, and teaching Science helps me pass that love of adventure onto my students.”

Mr. Prince has spent 29 years in education, primarily teaching middle school Math. This year marks his first teaching Technology, where he has already begun integrating advanced Math concepts such as graphing into his 8th grade shop classes. When asked what he enjoys most about teaching, he joked with a smile, “Definitely the pay…” before adding, “I actually LOVE to see kids accomplish things they didn’t think they could do—pushing them and helping them succeed.”

The Southern Utah STEM Awards recognize educators from across multiple counties for their dedication to advancing STEM education. Awards are given in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade.