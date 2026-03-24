Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital recently unveiled its newly expanded Emergency Department and Molecular Imaging Center, significantly enhancing access to life-saving care for the community.

The hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house to showcase the expansion, which is designed to improve access to care for local residents and surrounding areas.

The new Emergency Department greatly expands the hospital’s ability to deliver critical, life-saving services at its Level IV Trauma Center. This expansion supports the growing needs of nearby communities, as well as the millions of tourists and outdoor enthusiasts who visit the region’s national parks and recreation areas each year.

The 4,500-square-foot, $7 million expansion adds nine new emergency rooms, bringing the total to 22 rooms. This includes three rooms dedicated to patients with behavioral health needs. The increased capacity allows more patients to receive timely care close to home.

“Our emergency department expansion and the remodel of our Molecular Imaging suite—including the addition of advanced PET/CT and Nuclear Medicine technologies—reinforce our commitment to exceptional, patient-centered care,” said Jamison Robinett. “These investments allow us to provide faster, more accurate diagnostics and a more seamless experience for every patient who walks through our doors. By broadening the services available at our hospital, we’re ensuring our community has access to the highest level of care close to home, delivered in a space designed for comfort, efficiency, and healing.”

In 2025, Intermountain Cedar City Hospital recorded more than 21,000 Emergency Department visits, while the imaging department completed over 57,000 procedures.

“This expansion represents the first major addition to Intermountain Cedar City Hospital since 2006,” Robinett added. “It aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality care close to home for the residents of this region.”

Nearly a year after construction began, the Emergency Department expansion officially opened on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The project nearly doubles the size of the original emergency room and will play a key role in supporting the continued growth of Cedar City and surrounding communities.