Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch reviewed the requirements for replacing a board vacancy with board members during Tuesday’s work meeting.

Hatch said the steps for replacing a board member midterm are outlined in Utah Code 20A-1-511. However, provisions in other laws must also be followed, such as interviewing and discussing applicants in an open meeting.

The vacancy is in District 2. Board President Ben Johnson resigned from his seat a week ago. Hatch said Johnson submitted a letter of resignation and the county clerk was notified on Wednesday, March 18, which started the 30-day countdown to find a replacement.

The vacancy and steps were posted on March 25 and can be found on the district website under public notices. All applications must be completed and arrive at the District office by April 8. Since the District is on Spring Break, applications submitted after April 3 must be sent electronically to the superintendent.

Hatch said he will screen applications for three items, including:

They are a registered voter;

Live in a primary residency within District 2;

They have been a resident in District 2 for at least a year.

Applicants who meet these requirements will be interviewed in a special meeting on April 14. The Board will discuss and vote on the replacement during that meeting and administer the oath of office once an applicant receives a majority vote by four members.

“Once that happens, then you’re done with the process and we have a new board member,” he said.

At the beginning of the business meeting, Board Vice President Michelle Tullis publicly thanked Johnson for his service.

“I know I’m grateful for him and the time that he served,” she said. “We appreciate the thoughtful perspective he brought to every discussion and the many hours he committed on behalf of our schools.”

In other business, the board unanimously appointed John Taylor to serve as the new Board President.

The vacancy notice and application can be found at: https://www.irondistrict.org/ page/public-notices